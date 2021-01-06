newswire article reposts global animal rights | government Before Senator Hawley Tried To Disenfranchise PA Voters He Worked To Harm Chickens author: All Beings Have Rights Senator Hawley before attempting to remove the franchise of the people of Pennsylvania sought to remove the rights of California and Massachusetts voters to give factory farmed birds the right to spread their wings in their cages. Before Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri began working to disenfranchise Pennsylvanians and remove their right to endorse their choice for president, he as attorney general for Missouri sued to take away Californians' votes to make factory farm chickens' lives a little more bearable with larger cages. Californians voted that chickens have room in their cages to lie down, stand up, turn around and spread their wings, cages of at least 116 square inches. When California factory farmers objected that they could not compete with other states because of the added expense, the legislature banned eggs from states whose chickens live in crowded cages. Some factory farms have chickens 9 to a 3 foot by 1 foot cage.California voters later approved a law requiring all eggs must come from cagefree chickens by 2022 and that pig flesh and calf flesh can be sold only if the animals have newer greater living room requirements. Even the Republican dominated Supreme Court would not approve of the lawsuit. The Court slso denied an appeal on California's ban on foie gras, goose liver, obtained by force feeding geese with metal tubes shoved down their throats as excess food is crammed into them.



"The other multi-state lawsuit, led by Indiana, challenged a law approved by Massachusetts voters in 2016 that requires minimum living spaces for pigs and calves and also mandates that all eggs come from cage-free hens by 2022.

The states involved in both lawsuits included Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Iowa and Nevada were plaintiffs only in the lawsuit against California. South Carolina and West Virginia were plaintiffs only in the lawsuit against Massachusetts." David A Lieb of Associated Press

https://apnews.com/article/fccd9468bdd24801bb24adb2f0a04716



http://ippl.org

http://hatchery.mercyforanimals.org

https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/editorials/article248317375.html









___ contribute to this article add comment to discussion view discussion from this article