newswire article questions portland metro alternative media Revival of Indymedia? author: Working class soldier. .... I have been hearing rumors of ideas to revive the Indymedia network? Is that at all true? Is there any interest on here for that? It needs to e revived social media has its limits and people are seeing that. This website could be revamped to better deal with smart phones and uploading things like videos.



It is a new year and time for a new website!

