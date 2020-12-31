newswire article reposts global environment | health Supeprior Brain Function In Vegans, Vegetarians, And Fruitarians author: Sathyagraha Diets without animal or fish flesh, eggs or dairy are free of many neurotoxins Superior Brain Function In Fruitarians, Vegans, And Vegetarians







WHAT IN ANIMAL FLESH HARMS BRAIN FUNCTION? THE PALEO DIET IS THE DIET OF SMALL BRAIN NEANDERTHALS



Shakespeare who in Venus and Adonis wrote "thy body is a swallowing grave" wrote in Twelfth Night "He is a heavy eater of beef. Methinks it doth harm to his wit?"



How does meat or animal flesh harm the brain?





1. Animal fat clogs all arteries, including cerebral arteries, and leads to stroke, heart attacks and aneurisms. The world's number 1 killer is cholesterol consumed in meat, fish, milk, butter, cheese, eggs etc..

2. Amyloid plaque, a byproduct of animal protein's homocysteine,, causes Alzheimer's or senility as it lines the cerebral arteries, cerebral cells, and all the arteries of the body.

3. Mercury reduces long range memory.. and is concentrated at rates of as much as a million to one in animal and fish flesh over its occurrence in water. Mercury is only one of many metals such as chromium, iron, lead, tin, as well as compounds such as arsenic,pcb's and pbb's in the ocean.

Mercury in backyard pigs

4. Prions: The work of Nobel laureate Dr Stanley Prusiner was put on a back burner at Harvard, which is invested in the meat industry. He left and continued his prion research at Stanford. Prions are a cause of Mad Cow or bovine spongiform encephalopathy, cervine spongiform encephalopathy (Mad Deer) etc.7000 articles on http://www.mad-cow.org and madcowboy.com have disappeared from the internet as have countless other articles on meat avoidance.

5. Monosodium glutamate MSG is neurotoxic. It is not intrinsic to meat but is put into the muscle flesh of meat to tenderize it. It breaks down the brain's nerve tissue of humans eating the MSG meat.. it is called the restaurant headache cause. The FDA allows it in tens of thousands of varieties of canned food and meats under the deceptive label 'natural flavors'. http://msgtruth.org

6. Vitamin C: speeds up the flow of signals across nerve synapses in brain and elsewhere.. It is in all uncooked fruit and vegetables but in no meat, fish, dairy or eggs... and in no animal product. It also bounces toxins from the brain and elsewhere in the body. Linus Pauling, winner of Nobel prizes in both biochemistry and peace, wrote the book Vitamin C and The Common Cold and took large quantities of buffered vitamin C daily.

7. Hypoxia or deprivation of brain oxygen is caused by

a. animal fat occluding cerebral arteries

b. L-tryptophan, an amino acid found in meat, fish, eggs and dairy generates sleepiness

c. animal protein digestion (a lion sleeps 3 days

after devouring a murdered antelope). Animal protein chains are very long and are only partially broken down by cooking. A tremendous amount of blood is diverted from the brain to digest food in the stomach and intestines.

d. amyloid plaque.. a byproduct of animal protein...becomes homocysteine, cause of Alzheimer's Disease as it lines and blocks the cerebral arteries

e. uric acid or trioxypurine, the pre-urine which would have been processed out of the animal's muscle cells and through his or her kidneys had s/he not been murdered. Trioxypurine is more addictive than dioxypurine, caffein. Animal flesh eating is reality an addiction.

8 Red blood cells:

Vegans and fruitarians have more red blood cells per cubic centimeter. A phlebotomist said she loved seeing the purplish blood of vegans which indicates more red blood cells, which in turn means more flow of oxygenated blood to the brain.

9 No adrenalin Adrenalin, a fear and terror hormone secreted by agonized animals, is a long protein enzyme, some of whose links remain intact after cooking.. giving similar biochemical effects to meat eaters and interfering with concentration.

10. Fruitarians weigh on average the least of any group. In isocaloric studies in which vegans, vegetarians and nonvegetarians were each given the same calories daily for 3 months, the vegans weighed 23 pounds less than nonvegetarians and 11 pounds less than dairy vegetarians. Obesity interferes with brain function by reducing blood flow to the brain.



11. Most people if faced with a choice between a bowl of nuts or a piece of flesh which had been unrefrigerated for 3 days would probably choose the nuts. Animal flesh, a cadaver, develops billions of colon bacteria or ecoli within a few hours of the animal's slaughter, butchering, killing, culling, murder, call it what you will. Tens of millions of food poisoning instances occur around the world annually. Battling the infections caused by cadaver eating takes energy away from the brain. Every different piece of cow, pig, lamb, chicken, fish, egg requires the immune system to fight the organisms of yet another animal. MTD's, meat transmitted diseases, are more frequent and dangerous than STD's.



12. Animal flesh causes more deaths annually through heart disease, cancer, stroke, aneurisms, food poisoning, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease etc. than tobacco, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined. Death permanently unplugs the physical brain, though not the consciousness of the surviving soul. Several life insurance companies have begun to give life insurance discounts to vegetarians and vegans. A January 1973 National Geographic covered centenarian tribes of the world (the Vilcabamba of Ecuador, Azerbaijans of the Caucasus, Hunzas of Tibet and reported that they were all vegetarian. Hindu and Buddhist vegetarian yogis and monks also have superior longevity.



13. The organic food movement is justifiably exploding around the world. A cow who weighed 1000 pounds when she was murdered ate an average 21,000 pounds of food. Most insecticides are not biodegradable. The concentrations of insecticide in animal flesh, fish flesh and dairy are many times higher than in vegetables. Many insecticides cause brain neuropathy, such as the chemical malaoxon even more toxic than the lethal insecticide malathion from which it is formed. It is another neurotoxin. A Swedish study concluded that low-dose exposure to environmental agents such as DDT, organophosphates, nicotine, paraquat and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) during the 'brain growth spurt' can lead to irreversible changes in adult brain development.



14. Animal flesh takes 3 to 4 hours to digest in the stomach. It diverts blood from the brain as this lengthy process continues. Lions sleep for 3 days after gorging themselves on victim flesh.



15. Every disease of the body detracts from brain function. Animal flesh causes more death annually than tobacco, alcohol, drugs, traffic accidents combined. Diseases associated with animal flesh include heart disease, stroke, food poisoning, more than 150 kinds of cancer, kidney break down (carnivores have 5 times our kidney size per pound), etc. etc.



16.

Tom Schreve writes about paralytic shellfish poisoning, amnesic shellfish poisoning, and neurotoxic shellfish

poisoning which can cause permanent brain loss, permanent memory loss, amnesia, temporary insanity etc. Shellfish have high cholesterol levels.

17. Acidity in mammal, bird and fish flesh, as well as eggs, dairy, coffee, tea, colas etc. harms the myelin sheath which insulates the nerves, the electrical circuitry of the brain's and other body nerves.



18 Vegans, vegetarians and fruitarians are less likely to eat the foods containing the artificial sweetener aspartame (NutraSweet) which causes brain lesions.

NPR with its 200 million dollars in burger chain stock and other corporate media profiteering from meat ads are less likely than others to report on the harmful effects of meat.



19. Trash meats (hot dogs, bologna, sausages, sandwich spreads) are treated with red dye, sodium nitrate, to hide the grey, brown and green colorings of animal flesh. Fresh meat is an oxymoron since meat is parts of a cadaver. The sodium nitrate in hot dogs in combination with the animal protein of the meat form carcinogenic nitrosamines. Lethal cancers end brain function.

This article does not delve into the animal agony and torture, the environmental hazards of deforestation, forest fire, drought and famine, the energy waste and myriad other effects of eating animals.



20. Eric Weiner said on Tom Ashbrook's On Point that Aristophanes considered porridge and other bland foods to be conducive to genius, that classical Greek culture declined when richer foods were eaten.



George Bernard Shaw: "We are the living graves of murdered beasts."



Shakespeare: "He is a heavy eater of beef. Methinks it doth harm to his wit." (Twelfth Night)



Leonardo da Vinci: One day the world

will look upon research on animals as it now looks upon the eating of human beings.

(It is an analysis of his Notebooks indicates that DaVinci was probably a fruitarian and referred only to the eating of fruits and pastas (the latter is a fruit under the definition that it is the product of a plant}.



Albert Einstein: (paraphrased) The most important evolutionary step humanity can take is to evolve toward vegetarianism. Dr. Einstein said in his autobiography that angels in a dream gave him the theory of relativity. Einstein ate 1 bite a meat of year on Jewish holidays to appease his wife.



Chandra Bose, a vegetarian, discoverer of the radio wave which he demonstrated in 1894 in Calcutta was also knighted by Queen Victoria for proving plant sentience with his crescograph machine



Pythagoras, discoverer of the Pythagorean theorem that a squared plus b squared equals c squared when a and b are the sides of a right angle and c the diameter, was a vegetarian.



Nikola Tesla, genius inventor, was a vegetarian. http://ivu.org



Linus Pauling: only winner of both the Nobel Peace and Biochemistry Prizes Unfortunately Pauling's Center For Orthomolecular Research after his death was subsumed by the University of Oregon, a primate torturer, which has not advanced his work

Pauling defined an orthomolecule or right molecule as a fruitarian or fruit-based one. He wrote that the neurotransmitters of the brain are similar to the molecular structure of fruits.



Mary Shelley who wrote Frankenstein at the age of 19 was a vegetarian.



Ramanujan, world renowned mathematician, was a vegetarian.



Benjamin Franklin, author of 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away' was a vegetarian when he discovered electricity and designed inventions such as the Franklin stove. Later in Paris he wrote that in being friendly with the French court's ladies of the evening he had lapsed into venison and venery (venereal disease).



Researchers at the University of Illinois found that fish eaters with high levels of PCB's in their bloodstream have difficulty recalling information they learned even just 30 minutes earlier.



Isaac Newton wrote that he was an aspiring vegetarian.



Those with the highest percentage of Phd's are the Asian Indians*

who have the highest percentage and number (450 million) of vegetarians in the world. The Chinese who historically ate little meat have a high percentage of Phd's as well. There are many geniuses in the world who never went to college or high school.



Dick Gregory author of Cooking With Mother Nature for Folks Who Eat, fruitarian advocate, political activist, author and former comic, has convinced countless numbers to take steps toward a fruitarian diet, has run across the US on a fruit juice diet and has been fasting for 911 truth. contribute to this article add comment to discussion view discussion from this article