newswire article reporting global government | human & civil rights SEC,Agora,Rivera,Stansberry,P.Byrne,Bud Burrell Torture,Murder Threats e-mail: author: Tony Ryalse-mail: wolfblitzzer0@gmail.com I believe it no coincidence that Agora and J.D. Davidson's NAANSS or National Association Against Naked Shorting,began around 2002,was replaced by Overstock.com's Patrick Byrne's NCANS or National Coalition Against Naked Shorting in 2005 beginning with a full page ad in the CIA's et.al.'s Washington Post warning about the dangers of 'naked short selling' in an open letter addressed for some reason to President W.Bush himself.It is also no coincidence that the term 'national' is so cynically used in their lobby group's names or that James Dale Davidson and Bill Bonner's first lobbying group was and is the National Taxpayers Union in Alexandria,Virginia only a few blocks from the main SEC office .They are all 3 really in the interest of international globalists with offshore and City of London interests and NOT to help American investors or taxpayers whatsoever. SEC,Agora,Rivera,Stansberry,P.Byrne,Bud Burrell Torture,Murder Threats - 'Naked Short Selling' Lie



I,(Tony Ryals), have already posted Porter Stansberry's email trying to lure me to Baltimore in 2005 ,one year before the death of Rey Rivera.Below are torture and death threats to me from a cowardly Mr.Bud Burrell on the now disappeared thesanitycheck.com website where he promoted the lie that the share price collapses of his myriad SEC protected penny stock fraud,money laundering penny stock pump and dump scams were really because they were victims of 'naked short selling' a term first promoted by Agora Inc.'s James Dale Davidson around 2002 with Canadian stock fraudsters Grant Atkins and Brent Pierce.Vancouver was once a center of this kind of fraud using penny stocks incorporated mainly in Nevada and to some extent still is.



Before that stock brokers and professionals only said that if a stock is 'shorted' then the shares must be covered or bought or loaned to them in advance meaning by law the shares must be 'covered''.The term naked shorting was created soley for the purpose of confusing inexprtienced investors such as myself.



Even Steve Forbes has been a president of Davidson's National Taxpayers Union and James Dale Davidson was,like Bill Clinton,a Rhodes scholar and co-author of scam investment books like 'The Sovereign Individfusal' recommened LOM or Lines Overseas Management Bermuda which both Davidson and the Lord William Rees-Mogg which they both had an investment in as a place to avoid U.S. tax's.A little known fact is that Davidson's stand in as NTU or National Taxpayers Union president,John Berthoud,died inexplicably at a relatively young age,only one year after Rey Rivera.He was found by members of the NTU at his home where all we are told is that he died 'in peace'.He would have been well aware of James Dale Davidson's financial frauds and that Davidson used the NTU office to promote some of his penny stock scams out of that office.Then of course so would the corrupt SEC and the FBI.







James Dale Davidson began his 'naked short selling' lie with a penny stock fraud called Genemax which claimed to have a cancer vaccine developed by corrupt University of British Columbia professors and then added Endovasc with Stanford University's ethically challenged researchers Chris Heeschen and John Cooke who claim to have discovered and patented nicotine to stimulate angiogenesis or blood vessel formation.Both Genemax and Endovasc were part of the SEC Utah case against Davidson and Stansberry but were removed from the litigation,probably because Stansberry and Davidson made some under the table deal with SEC attorneys Brent Baker and Karen Martinez who removed their all mention of the biotech penny stocks Genemax and Endovasc from their litigation against James Dale Davidson and Porter Stansberry and never even mentioned that they were outright lieing about their shares being 'naked shorted' much less that the term itself was totally made up and fraudulent,simply made up by penny stock fraudsters to disract from their SEC protected illegal pump and dump scams ! In fact Brent Baker resigned from the SEC shortly after and received a job or bribe from Patrick Byrne and immediately began claiming that Overstock.com and other corrupt public companies were victims of 'naked short selling'.



SEC attorneys Brent Baker and Karen Martinez who turned up in the press claiming that Rey Rivera may have been murdered by angry Agora or Stansberry newsletter purchasers were themselves guilty in the death of Rey Rivera because had they truly thrown themselves into shutting down Agora Inc and Stansberry and Davidson's unending penny stock promotions Stanberry and Agora would have been out of business and Rivera would never have been lured to Baltimore to live in the first place and Stansberry would never have emailed me in 2005 trying to lure me to Baltimore to shut me up in 2005 just a year before Rey Rivera met his grotesque fate.



(Below are comments or lies by Bud Burrell to the SEC who already knew when he posted them to sec.gov that he was involved in and profiting from major penny stock frauds and money launderting schemes,But Bud Burrell is not like you or me and like Overstock.com's Patrick Byrne,is protected by both the SEC and the FBI)



Below is Bd Burrell's threat to me.:



Bud Burrell's Front and Center







Tony Ryals ,NotoriousBasher,NAMBLA member, Serial Pervert, Convicted Fraud

Felon,Confidential Informant

Feb

22 Written by: bburrell

2/22/2008 7:55 PM



Tony Ryals has been rumored to be everything from a transexual

imposter, to a serial pervert and worse, to a member of NAMBLA (North

American Man Boy Love Association), to a convicted felon, to a roll

Confidential Informant (the USG never met a felon they didn't love if

he was a roll), and far worse. These many malicious and vicious

rumors are unfortunate even if proven not precisely or completely

true. That is no different than his stories....



I know many would love to have very rough conversation (look up this

in a dictionary) with him/her over about a week, or a month, but it

would be a waste of time in any event. Besides, it would be too much

fun, very undisciplined.



Someday in the future, his/her veil will be ripped away, and the enemy

predators can feed on his/her liver. That would be more fun than a

barrel of monkeys to watch. The clock ticks every moment on this dirt

bag's very existence.....



Years ago, I developed a little Buddhist displacement concept called

"My Short List". Being a rather high risk bet for an untimely death,

I took the names of the small number of people I have found to be

without redeeming human virtue, to be used in the last few weeks of my

time, with the plan to send some scouts on ahead to check out the

terrain. Of the nine men and one woman on that list, only two

survive. I can't claim credit for this, since God has beaten me to

them. It is the nature of the physical risks faced by all really

negative borderline sociopaths (the 1% that are so broken they can't

be fixed) that their own bodies tend to turn on them very hard.



Enjoy your perversions while you can. The clock is ticking on your

worthless existence. You have chosen the worst enemy of all, God.

You can't win. Where you are headed, they don't read wills.



Ms. Tony , With hugs and kisses from all your admirers and detractors, ESAD.



Everyone re-post this link as many places as you can. It is the key

to good search engine positioning/standing and we certainly want to

get to the empty bottom of this barrel of waste that represents Ryals.'

life.





Copyright ©2008 Bud Burrell



Mark Mitchell who is or was yellow financial journalism writer for Patrick Byrne who is Geico billionaire by inheritance and or Overstock scam centenaire by frtaud who claims that Warren Buffet is his 'rabbi' also led the pump and dump manipulation of Novastar Financial ponzi sceam,very similar on a smaller scale to Fannie Mae , that claimed its shares were naked shorted as well or counterfeitted even though that was impossible because no one ever claimed they never received their dividends so there scientifically no shares that were counterfit or naked short or someone would have turned up and proved they held counterfeit shares proved document that they never received their dividends which no one ever did until the scam fell apart.This was the first fraud where the fraudsters of Byrne's NCANS claimed a dividend paying stock was a victim of share counterfeitting or naked short selling......



And speaking of City of London globalist connections - Bud Burrell who claims to be such an American 'patriot' andf West Point grad and probable Viet Nam eramoney launderer,has a convicted attorney with Rothschild connections.



https://www.siliconinvestor.com/readmsg.aspx?msgid=26533818





Anthony @ Equity Investigations, Dear Anthony, Message ...

May 13, 2010  BUD BURRELL'S ATTORNEY FINED $591000 IN BOILER ROOM SCAM. ... Andrew Greystock, a former investment banker at NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd. and senior partner of Atlantic ... Andrew Greystoke Tel: 020 7616 2888







Below Patrick Byrne who more recently claimed to attend a White House meeting with Trump which may or not be true has also bragged of bribing Hillary Clinton with millions of dollars for the FBI and Obama ! I do believe he has had very coorupt relations with FBI for many years and they know all about and aided and abetted his fraudulent claims.about 'naked shorting selling' just as the Securities Exchange Commission has..



More recently this Byrne claimed-bragged that the FBI used him as a 'honey trap' for a young Russian woman accused of spying for the Russian government.I would guess this young woman would provide quite a different story had she not been deported after being given a prison sentence where she is said to have been on good behavior and helped other women serving time in the same prison.



https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/bryne-oracle-of-omaha-is-his-rabbi



"Rabbi" Warren Buffett advised ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne

Aug 22, 2019  Patrick Byrne, who resigned as Overstock CEO Thursday following several explosive comments including that he helped with various ...



Below Byne's deepcapture.com paid dirty tricks financiaL writer Mark Mitchell of Columbia School of Journalism attacks s me in 2006 after I was mentioned by both the New York Post and The New York times for what I had been blogging about the CIA and stock fraud..Deepcapture.con is the main stop naked short selling website set up by BYRNE TO PROMOTE THE LIE THAT OVERSTOCK.COM AND SO MANY FRAUDULENT SHARE SELLING COMPANIES WERE VICTIMS OF 'NAKED SHORT SELLING'.Its shares have risen recently mainly because it promotes bitcoinhs and it promotes cyber currencies.Abd of course the stock market itself is ballooning and price-earnings have lost all meaning,



https://www.deepcapture.com/the-story-of-deep-capture-part-3/



The Story of Deep Capture here



I began working on a version of this story in January 2006, while serving as an editor for the Columbia Journalism Review, a publication tasked with upholding the standards of the American media.....



By Mark Mitchell



There are a few journalists whom we have not yet mentioned.



One is Chris Byron, a columnist for The New York Post. Byron has insisted that phantom stock is not a problem. He has accused Patrick of being a conspiracy theorist. And he has written a column, "Gagging the Market," in which he argues that Amr Elgindy's prosecution for bribing FBI officials and manipulating stocks is a threat to the free speech of short-sellers and their media allies.



In April 2006, while the Media Mob is at the height of its anti-Patrick Byrne hysterics, Byron publishes a story alleging that a "CIA front operation continues to funnel agency money into penny stock and micro-cap companies in Wall Street's murkiest back alleys."



The only source Byron names in his story is the "tireless complainant," Tony Ryals.





Tony Ryals lives in a hut in Guatemala. On most mornings, he walks to a nearby internet café and begins writing - sometimes for stretches of more than 24 hours. He has, indeed, become one of the most widely published human beings on the planet. It seems almost impossible to achieve such prolificacy - thousands of long-winded screeds, most of them posted on Indymedia, a collection of websites that publish anything by anybody.........



Below is from Mark Cuban's blogmaverick blog of 2006 in which he confirms that Bud Burrell beside his CMKX Diamonds and USXP PENNY STOCK FRAUDS MAY HAVE BEEN INVOLVED WITH ENDOVASC AND CERTAINLY WITH OFFSHORE MONEY LAUNDERING WITH AND FOR POWERFUL ENTITIES.His connection to now deceased Robert Masheu who was Howard Hughes right hand man in Las Vegas is also telling of his U.S. government connections.Maheu was in and around the Kennedy CIA conflicts and it was his brilliant idea to set Fidel Castro's beard on fire with an exploding cigar.



In fact Burrell's association with fraudulent naked short selling litigation in Texas is a dirct link to the Endovas-Stanford University fraud of D.C. banker David P. Summers and CIA connected Agora Inc that ripped me off.



https://blogmaverick.com/2006/02/15/naked-shorting-the-real-bad-guys/



What Bud Burrell did not tell is he was a paid consultant of USXP and did not disclose his compensation he received from the scam.



Bud Burrell: "The first company that I am aware of that actually made a documented complaint on naked short selling in its stock was a company called Universal Express. And it has been roundly slandered by the SEC. It's been sued. They have actually been the only company to actually sue the SEC in federal court. And the bottom line is, they're now going to 11th Circuit. And could I tell you something? " ncans.net



https://blogmaverick.com/2006/02/15/naked-shorting-the-real-bad-guys/



Naked Shorting - The Real Bad Guys

Posted on February 15, 2006

By Mark Cuban

I got a very interesting email a few minutes ago. I cant say I have fact checked it exhaustively. I havent. Im sure the Naked Shorting Sithmeisters will weigh in with their comments about any perceived or real inaccuracies. Facts can never get in the way of a war, so every side and every word will be spun by all those with something at stake.



Personally, the only thing I have at stake is the ongoing entertainment value of all of this. My 20k shares short of Overstock will continueto do just fine.( Patrick Byrne, if you want to lend me any of the shares you own and have taken possession of, I would be happy to borrow them and short them).



But I digress. Here is the information I received. You can do your own research before coming to any conlusions. Im sure the comments to this blogpost will be very, very interesting.



Ive been following your blog and have been particularly amused by your postings about Patrick Byrne, Overstock.com and the mysterious people behind the anti-naked shorting movement.



Ive spent quite a bitof time tracking a vast network of corrupt executives, financiers and brokers who route discounted shares of obscure U.S. companies overseas through sham private placements and venture capital deals and then resell them to foreign investors at marked up prices, through unlicensed securities boiler rooms



A few weeks ago, I learned that shares of one such company, Private Trading Systems Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz. (Pink sheets: PVTM), were being offered to European investors by an apparently fictitious brokerage calling itself Anglo Swiss Consulting (fictitious in the sense that it is not registered with any nations regulatory agency and that its Internet site is something of a Potemkin storefront.)



When I looked into Private Trading Systems, I noted that its chairman, chief executive, treasurer and corporate secretary is none other than C. Austin Bud Burrell, whose dire warnings about naked shorting have been featured at NCANS.net, on the Bob OBrien blog and similar Internet sites.



Burrell also has been a litigation consultant for John OQuinn, the Texas lawyer representing Overstock.com in its suit against Rocker Partners, Gradient Analytics and other defendants who allegedly undermined the companys stock through nefarious shorting activities.



Its worth noting that shares of Endovasc Inc., another company that is part of the anti-naked shorting coalition, also were sold by a foreign boiler room known as Bellador Advisory Services.



Theres another interesting aspect to Private Trading Systems. According to the Form 10-12 that Private Trading filed earlier this month with the SEC, its biggest shareholder, with a 43.2 percent equity stake, is T.P. Ramsden.



The filing said Ramsden controlled the rights to the technology behind the trading system that the company is developing to allow institutional investors to privately trade securities, instruments, or any financial asset that is capable of being converted to electronic form.



What Private Trading Systems SEC filing did not say is that T.P. Ramsden is Terry Ramsden, once a highflying British bond trader, who pleaded guilty to investment fraud in the 1990s and later was convicted of bankruptcy fraud. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison, and served 10.



Ramsden is making a comeback of sorts, and has raised eyebrows in British investment circles by taking positions in several small public companies whose shares have moved upward after his arrival (Hansard Group is one example).



I offer this tale as yet another example of the kinds of activities that members of the anti-naked shorting coalition have been engaging in, while claiming that it is their detractors who are involved in dishonest undertakings.



Feel free to use this information as the basis for a new blog post



................................................................



I blogged on the now defunct and partly archived indymedia.org websites about the now mainly bitcoin promoting scamster Max Keiser using his connections with Al Jazeera to promote the naked short selling lie I asked the rhetorical question,Just how in Arabic does one say 'naked short selling' ?



Sometime after the 2008 stock meltdown mainstream U.S. business news sources reported that Germany's Angela Merkel claimed that Eurobonds were themselves being 'naked shorted'.If so no one came forth to prove it by showing they held Eurobonds that were counterfeit and not paying their dividends however humble the interest would have been by that time,I also don't read in German and so don't know if she said 'bedect' for uncovered and 'bedekt' for covered or if she just said 'nact' for naked.However it does indicate the world wide power of the internet to manipulate brains around the world andon't know how to say it in Korean either,d the power of the people behind the naked short selling lie.It has even appeared ib Spanish news but not very successfully as 'corto desnudo'' and in Korea as well although I don't know Korean either.



While began in the U.S. and Canada with penny stock sheisters it crossed over to the UK when a bank called Northern Rock was claimed to have collapsed because of 'naked short selling'.This also was a complete lie of course.....



portland imc - newswire archive - page 51 - Portland Indymedia



Does Max Keiser and Al Jazeera in Arabic have a translation for 'naked shorting' or 'naked short selling' (a term used only by and for a U.S. penny stock scam) ...



If you google search my name and sec.com - 'ryals sec.com' - you will find many of my comments and requests to the U.S. SEC to investigate all the fraudulent sleazy companies selling their worthless stocks while claiming their low share price was caused not by their companies poor business practices or mainly illegal pumps and dumps,but because some unidentified source,(Patrick Byrne called it a 'Sith Lord'!),was 'naked shorting' them and prosecute them,And yet not a single of of the mainly non-dividend paying penny stocks was charged for making a fraudulent claim ! Even Taser stun gun company whose insiders such as Rudy Giuliani's ex NYC police commissioner were selling-dumping countless shares on investors were never brought to justice.



And when dividend paying bank and brokerage stocks began collapsing in2008 corrupt SEC Chair Chris Cox released a press release on the SEC's own 'investor education' website itself claiming that all these financial firms were victims of the mysterious 'naked shorting' financial crisis.No mainstream media even questioned the claim or pointed out the term 'naked short selling had never been a part of stock or Wall Street until penny stock fraudsers,particulrly A gora Inc's James Dale Davidson introduced it and had it spammed over myriad penny stock touting websites starTing in 2002 ! BEFORE THIS EVERYONE SIMPLY SAID SHORTING SHARES AND COVERING THOSE SHORTS - WHICH HAD TO BE DONE WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE TIME THEY SHORTED.



So in actuality no new term,particularly,one that was put into SEC and stock market jargon by known but protected penny stock fraudsters,was even needed.What they called 'naked shorting' was really shares that were not covered which was already illegal or against SEC regulations and as loing as the SEC and market makers were following rules set up,since the depression era or in fact before,then no problem existed in regards to counterfeit shares,The crime and corruption was in allowing crimuinls to get away with fraudulently claiming that shares were being `naked shorted' while insiders orchestrated massive pump and dump scams which they themselves dumped often without even declaring they were issuing new shares into the market or float unaudited in the first while this claim was being made on a largesclale from shortly after 9/11 to 2008 the SEC DID OCCASIONALLY FINE OR SLAP THE HANDS OF INSIDERS OF THESE COMPANIES FOR ISSUING SHARES WITHOUT DECLARING OR REGISTERING THEM AND ALLOWED THEM TO JUST CONTINUE PROMOTING THE LIE THAT THE RESUTING COLLAPSE IN SHARE PRICE WAS DUE TO 'NAKED SHORTING'.







Besides ex SEC Chairman Chris Cox and ex Utah SEC attorney Brent Baker,SEC Inspector General David Kotz was perhaps the biggest promoter of the 'naked short lie.He was caught in flagrante 'naked shorting' one of the female SEC attorneys in a bathroom or on a desk of an office in the SEC headquarters while other SEC attorneys were busy taking advantage of one of their many perks - ,i.e., watching porn on their SEC internet connected office computers.



https://www.sec.gov/news/press/2008/2008-143.htm



SEC Enhances Investor Protections Against Naked Short Selling

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2008-143

Washington, D.C., July 15, 2008 - The Securities and Exchange Commission today issued an emergency order to enhance investor protections against "naked" short selling in the securities of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and primary dealers at commercial and investment banks.



The SEC's order will require that anyone effecting a short sale in these securities arrange beforehand to borrow the securities and deliver them at settlement. The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, July 21. In addition to this emergency order, the SEC will undertake a rulemaking to address these issues across the entire market.







