Vegetarians, Vegans, and Fruitarians Have Less Depression Than Animal And Fish Eaters author: Satyagraha While the slaughterhouse industry is funding phony research and amplifying fallacious results in corporate media, the truth is that vegans, vegetarians and fruitarians have less depression than animal eaters. This article gives some of the reasons for this. Animals' tears have a way of becoming human tears VEGANS AND VEGETARIANS HAVE LESS DEPRESSION





1. The adrenaline (anger fright) hormone released by terrorized animals as they are being brutally killed in slaughterhouses saturates their flesh. Some of the links in the enzyme chain are broken in cooking the animal meat, but enough remain intact to cause anger or depression in the consumer. In one European study depressed patients were put on vegetarian diet and were gradually healed.

2. The British Medical Journal reports "Diet interventions have suggested an association between plant-based diets and improvements in psychological well-being, quality of life and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) control inpopulations with diabetes. British Medical Journal https://drc.bmj.com/content/6/1/e000534

3. A Geico Study of some employees directed by Neal Barnard MD of PCRM with others at George Washington University.. was done to study vegan diet and reduction in blood cholesterol etc. A side effect was research indicating those on a vegan diet for 16 weeks had reduced depressionand anxiety as well as improvement in cholesterol levels. In addition they lost an average of 10 lbs.

4. Vegan superior health and more slender bodies improve mental as well as physical well being. Fat is depressing Overweight people are less involved in exercise and the mood-lifting endorphins which are the result of an exercise discipline.

Mervyn Hardinge MD Harvard study on nonflesh dietaries... found after 3 months of isocaloric diets (each group

receiving same amount of calories daily) that the nonvegetarians weighed 12 lbs more than the vegetarians and 23 lbs

more than the vegans. Vegans are not consuming cows' milk designed to make a calf a 1000 pound animal in a year's time.

5. The uric acid or pre-urine in cows, sheep, pigs, turkeys, chickens and fishes is present in their flesh. Its name is trioxypurine, stronger than caffeine or dioxypurine. Like caffeine it is addictive. When addicts can't get meat they are more likely to be angry. An intelligence report about a protest in Poland reported the populace was angry about a meat shortage.

6. Caldwell Esselstyn, MD,Cleveland Clinic surgeon featured in the documentary Forks Over Knives, gave a lecture in which he said carciologists do not exist in several countries in which there is little or no meat consumption. There is no cholesterol in fruits and vegetables. It is meat, fish, dairy and eggs which have no fiber, no vitamin C. Cholesterol and overweight are chief causes of heart attacks, strokes, and aneurisms. The vast majority of high blood pressure cases are found in nonvegetarians, some in lacto ovo vegetarians. High blood pressure also involves anger.

People with high blood pressure have been given reserpine which reduces blood pressure but also reduces norepinephrine. Depression and in some cases suicidal ideation occurs. The average vegetarian heart

pumps the same amount of blood as a nonvegetarian's with 20 fewer beats per minute. Vegan heartbeats and pulse are

even better. High blood pressure is primarily a disease of consuming cadaver pieces.

Forks Over Knives

Dr Caldwell Esselstyn Jr speaking in Virginia

Dr Esse;styn's son is Rip Esselstyn, who made all the firemen in his firesation vegan and wrote the Engine Number 2 diet about it.

7.Ketogenic diets (heavy concentration of animal products) block seizures. David L Katz MD suggests that this is

because they reduce brain function.

8 The uric acid (pre-urine) in meat is trioxypurine, addictive like caffeine, dioxypurine. It excites the nervous

system and heart, followed by a letdown.

9. The animal fat in meat blocks the brain arteries. Conversely, vitamin C in fruits aids neural tansmitters.

10 Linus Pauling, who won 2 Nobel prizes, one for biochemistry and one for peace, found that vitamin C besides being a toxin bouncer was an aide to the speed of signals across the synapses of the brain. Brain speed, the opposite of sluggishness, is a factor in wellbeing

11.One study at Arizona State University found that vegans and vegetarians are less

depressed than animal eaters. Another study at ASU involved depression from body image. Vegans are more satisfied with their

appearances than nonvegetarians. https://wellness.asu.edu/explore-wellness/mind/emotional-well-being/body-image-and-eating-concerns



Agarwal U , Mishra S , Xu J , et al

A multicenter randomized controlled trial of a nutrition intervention program

in a multiethnic adult population in the corporate setting

reduces depression and anxiety and improves quality of life:

the GEICO study. Am J Health Promot 2015;29:245-54.doi:10.4278/ajhp.130218-QUAN-72





This writer does not believe that it is necessary to inflict immense suffering and captivity, then death on lab animals in order to find healthful solutions to diseases.