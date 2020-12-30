how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic https://anticonformityrage.blogspot.com/2020/12/how-power-dynamics-flow-in-this.html



https://www.deviantart.com/spiralcosmosart/art/Naturalcures2-850550838



how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic





Its this kind of subjugation in this scene https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hSmeFzCkUs where these cops (both white and black) are pathetically going along to get along as stupid fucking oreos and wiggers alike, enduring this kind of subjugation and hypocrisy of white liberal sanctimonious douchebag cunts



like these " INSANE: Oregon Teacher LOSES IT At Anti-Lockdown Rally"





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPVwt7eUiDE proud of her covid masks (like a Saudi arabian harem alpha karen bitches making sure the rest of beta concubine slave/whores for the Sultan's cock wears burqas). Add that cluster fuck of confusion to what the Covid masks really are in the midst of this Covid Hoax scamdemic, include what being a cop entails: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=mark+passio+order+follower+cops that makes me want to invite people reading this to really think critically about how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic beyond concepts of insisting any "race" is inferior or superior. And really think WTF possesses anyone to be frightened or intimidated into doing stupid things totally selling out their own people:



Stockolm Syndrome: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=stokholm+syndrome



British Boarding school abuse:



https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=british+boarding+school+abuse



Ireland reconciliation



https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ireland+troubles+reconciliation



malcolm x field negro and house negro



https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=malcolm+x+field+negro+and+house+negro



Mark Passio "order followers"



https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=mark+passio+order+follower+cops





Joy Degruy post traumatic slave syndrome



https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=slave+syndrome



John Trudell Tribes of Europe;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2wGOlVDsRw