newswire article reporting global 30.Dec.2020 13:47
gender & sexuality | health

how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic

author: antaiconformityrage
 https://anticonformityrage.blogspot.com/2020/12/how-power-dynamics-flow-in-this.html
how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic  https://anticonformityrage.blogspot.com/2020/12/how-power-dynamics-flow-in-this.html

 https://www.deviantart.com/spiralcosmosart/art/Naturalcures2-850550838

how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic


Its this kind of subjugation in this scene  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hSmeFzCkUs where these cops (both white and black) are pathetically going along to get along as stupid fucking oreos and wiggers alike, enduring this kind of subjugation and hypocrisy of white liberal sanctimonious douchebag cunts

like these " INSANE: Oregon Teacher LOSES IT At Anti-Lockdown Rally"


 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPVwt7eUiDE proud of her covid masks (like a Saudi arabian harem alpha karen bitches making sure the rest of beta concubine slave/whores for the Sultan's cock wears burqas). Add that cluster fuck of confusion to what the Covid masks really are in the midst of this Covid Hoax scamdemic, include what being a cop entails:  https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=mark+passio+order+follower+cops that makes me want to invite people reading this to really think critically about how power dynamics flow in this scamdemic beyond concepts of insisting any "race" is inferior or superior. And really think WTF possesses anyone to be frightened or intimidated into doing stupid things totally selling out their own people:

Stockolm Syndrome:  https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=stokholm+syndrome

British Boarding school abuse:

 https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=british+boarding+school+abuse

Ireland reconciliation

 https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ireland+troubles+reconciliation

malcolm x field negro and house negro

 https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=malcolm+x+field+negro+and+house+negro

Mark Passio "order followers"

 https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=mark+passio+order+follower+cops


Joy Degruy post traumatic slave syndrome

 https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=slave+syndrome

John Trudell Tribes of Europe;

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2wGOlVDsRw

contribute to this article


The Vaccination Agenda and How to Prepare for 2021 by Phil Valentine 30.Dec.2020 14:23
anticonformityrage link

banned from youtube Dr. Phil Valentine - The Vaccination Agenda and How to Prepare for 2021  https://www.bitchute.com/video/T23CHIeKrnNc/ Dr. Phil Valentine- Vaccination Agenda and How to Prepare for 2021 DEAD LINK HERE:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWb2aCBf2D8

contribute to this article

