newswire article reposts oregon & cascadia 29.Dec.2020 14:35
government | police / legal

JBLM Colonel Accused of Beating Wife Arrested After Standoff

author: Repost from SFGATE News
More violence and abuse by JBLM senior personnel. The corruption on JBLM seems to know no bounds and have no limits. JBLM spends its time spying on political activists, but can't keep its own house in order.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP)  The chief of staff assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is accused of assaulting his wife in front of their children. Owen Ray was arrested early Sunday after a stand-off with police at the family's DuPont home, authorities said.

On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Ray, 47, with KIDNAPPING, two counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, two counts of FELONY HARASSMENT and RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Ray led 1st Special Forces Group at JBLM before becoming I Corps chief of staff in July. An I Corps spokesman told the News Tribune Monday Ray has been suspended.

Ray's wife hid from him in the bedroom of their youngest children after an argument, according to charging papers. Ray found her and was furious when she called police, POINTING A GUN AT HER and KICKING HER REPEATEDLY, prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Police arrived after midnight and about 15 minutes later, charging papers say the woman and children came outside.

Charging papers say Ray told officers via phone that HE HAD KILLED PEOPLE AND HAD NO PROBLEM KILLING LAW ENFORCEMENT IF THEY TRIED TO ARREST HIM. Police also saw Ray with a gun during the stand-off, charging papers said.

After about two hours of negotiation, Ray surrendered and was arrested.



 https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/JBLM-colonel-accused-of-beating-wife-arrested-15832883.php

