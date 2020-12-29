newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia government | police / legal Bellevue. WA Police and JBLM Anti-Terrorism Office Spying on YOU! author: Felicia The fact that the government is spying on us, and abusing its authority to suppress our Constitutionally protected rights should come as no surprise to anyone. Here is more proof that you are being monitored and listed in government records for exercising your First Amendment protected rights! Police in Bellevue, WA and the Anti-Terrorism Office at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA are working hard to suppress your First Amendment rights and freedoms. According to documents obtained through Public Records / FOIA requests (and shared here), the government is spying on you - tracking you on social media if you post a picture with a gun, and "keeping an eye" on you if you file a FOIA request for government records.



Neither posting on social media (Snapchat) nor submitting a FOIA request is an illegal or suspicious act, but apparently if you do either of these things you will find yourself tracked by the government and have your name entered into government databases (and shared in Intelligence meetings with agencies across the state).



Bellevue Police have "an active Snapchat investigative presence" (and are likely tracking you on other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter). Joint Base Lewis-McChord has a long history on illegally monitoring groups and individuals who speak out against government misconduct and corruption, and according to a sworn statement by the Deputy Chief of the JBLM Protection Division monitor people who request information through FOIA.



Remember, whatever you say on-line is probably being monitored by the government, and even if you do nothing wrong the you can find yourself listed as a "homegrown violent extremist" in some intelligence database. contribute to this article add comment to discussion