newswire article reposts global 27.Dec.2020 19:24
animal rights | health

Experts Criticize Paleo Diet And Lectin Attacking Steven Gundry

author: Reader
Steven Gundry promotes slaughterhouse foods and attacks vegan ones.
Steven Gundry in his book Plant Paradox criticizes lectins in legumes, tomatoes, etc.
He lists meat and fish recipes in his book and profits from
recommending a purchase of his supplements costing $80 a month. He states on page 4 a falsehood... alleg&#8204;ing that shellfish and egg yolks reduce cholesterol. Factory
farmers with millions of chickens confined 9 to a small cage must be happy. The
Egg Board, an industry organization, promotes many studies in which scientists
they pay come up with predictable results. The Mayo Clinic unpaid by the Egg Board
reports 186 mg of cholesterol in a large
egg, all in the yolk. Shellfish are a source of cholesterol as well as of
anaphylactic shock because they are coprophagous, eating human and other waste.
Countless people have died from eating shellfish. 1 egg a day equals 5 cigarettes a day in terms of arterial damage, said a Toronto
cardiologist, David Jenkins in a long plaque study of 1000 people.

Joel Kahn, MD and Dr T Colin Campbell, world famous nutritionist, author of a book
on Chinese nutrition, are some of Gundry's
many critics. The latter states Gundry claims he has much supporting research but can't name any studies which can be substantiated.
Both Campbell and Kahn point out that the world's longest lived people such as in
the blue zones (Okinawa, Costa Rica, etc) have high lectin diets. Past studies of centenarian tribes included
people in Ecuador, the Hunzas, the Azerbaijans, Seventh Day Adventists in California.

The Inuit and the Masai, with short life expectancies, have virtually no lectins
in their diets. Dr Kahn had a patient who on his own decided to test paleo diet.
He ate only meat for 2 months and his cholesterol went from 250 to 750.
Dr. Campbell cites at least four studies indicating that legumes have anti-cancer
properties or other benefits.
A quote from Campbell: "It is no wonder that this lectin theory is now a darling
of the paleo, low carb, "primal" communities."
Conversely he says the rich western obesity diet has few lectins, is high on meat,
fats, sugars to which we would add
fish, eggs and dairy. Only meat, fish, eggs and dairy have cholesterol.
Dr. Kahn asks if paleo ketogenic practitioners can name a single longlived
community eating the paleo diet.
He says tomatoes are inflammatory whereas research says they are antiinflammatory
The single best way to prolong your life is to reduce your calorie intake.

 https://bluezones.com/2016/06/10-things-about-beans/
Keto Diets V Plant Based.. with Joel Kahn MD
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrCaG2gT2Vg&list=PLTobH6RvVoZomcpugbswglELYIfIgNvrF
T Colin Campbell criticizes Gundry
 https://nutritionstudies.org/the-plant-paradox-by-steven-grundy-md-commentary/
Navarrete S, Alarcon M, Palomo I. Aqueous Extract of Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) and Ferulic Acid Reduce the Expression of TNF-alpha and IL-1beta in LPS-Activated Macrophages. Molecules 2015;20:15319-29.
 https://bluezones.com/2016/06/10-things-about-beans/
Jenkins DJ, Kendall CW, Augustin LS, et al. Effect of legumes as part of a low glycemic index diet on glycemic control and cardiovascular risk factors in type 2 diabetes mellitus: a randomized controlled trial. Arch Intern Med 2012;172:1653-60.
Bazzano LA, He J, Ogden LG, et al. Legume consumption and risk of coronary heart disease in US men and women: NHANES I Epidemiologic Follow-up Study. Arch Intern Med 2001;161:2573-8.
De Mejia EG, Prisecaru VI. Lectins as bioactive plant proteins: a potential in cancer treatment. Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr 2005;45:425-45.
 https://www.myhdiet.com/healthnews/ampm/plant-paradox-can-trust-dr-gundry/
 https://www.truehealthinitiative.org/news2019/eat-your-beans-but-skip-reading-dr-steven-gundrys-the-longevity-paradox-flaws-and-fruits/
 https://tunein.com/podcasts/Health--Wellness-Podcasts/Heart-Doc-VIP-with-Dr-Joel-Kahn-p1132236/

homepage: homepage: http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrCaG2gT2Vg&list=PLTobH6RvVoZomcpugbswglELYIfIgNvrF

