newswire article reposts global animal rights | health Experts Criticize Paleo Diet And Lectin Attacking Steven Gundry author: Reader Steven Gundry promotes slaughterhouse foods and attacks vegan ones. Steven Gundry in his book Plant Paradox criticizes lectins in legumes, tomatoes, etc.

He lists meat and fish recipes in his book and profits from

recommending a purchase of his supplements costing $80 a month. He states on page 4 a falsehood... alleg‌ing that shellfish and egg yolks reduce cholesterol. Factory

farmers with millions of chickens confined 9 to a small cage must be happy. The

Egg Board, an industry organization, promotes many studies in which scientists

they pay come up with predictable results. The Mayo Clinic unpaid by the Egg Board

reports 186 mg of cholesterol in a large

egg, all in the yolk. Shellfish are a source of cholesterol as well as of

anaphylactic shock because they are coprophagous, eating human and other waste.

Countless people have died from eating shellfish. 1 egg a day equals 5 cigarettes a day in terms of arterial damage, said a Toronto

cardiologist, David Jenkins in a long plaque study of 1000 people.



Joel Kahn, MD and Dr T Colin Campbell, world famous nutritionist, author of a book

on Chinese nutrition, are some of Gundry's

many critics. The latter states Gundry claims he has much supporting research but can't name any studies which can be substantiated.

Both Campbell and Kahn point out that the world's longest lived people such as in

the blue zones (Okinawa, Costa Rica, etc) have high lectin diets. Past studies of centenarian tribes included

people in Ecuador, the Hunzas, the Azerbaijans, Seventh Day Adventists in California.



The Inuit and the Masai, with short life expectancies, have virtually no lectins

in their diets. Dr Kahn had a patient who on his own decided to test paleo diet.

He ate only meat for 2 months and his cholesterol went from 250 to 750.

Dr. Campbell cites at least four studies indicating that legumes have anti-cancer

properties or other benefits.

A quote from Campbell: "It is no wonder that this lectin theory is now a darling

of the paleo, low carb, "primal" communities."

Conversely he says the rich western obesity diet has few lectins, is high on meat,

fats, sugars to which we would add

fish, eggs and dairy. Only meat, fish, eggs and dairy have cholesterol.

Dr. Kahn asks if paleo ketogenic practitioners can name a single longlived

community eating the paleo diet.

He says tomatoes are inflammatory whereas research says they are antiinflammatory

The single best way to prolong your life is to reduce your calorie intake.



https://tunein.com/podcasts/Health--Wellness-Podcasts/Heart-Doc-VIP-with-Dr-Joel-Kahn-p1132236/