newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 12/25/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and NHK Japan. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and NHK Japan.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr201225.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with journalist and film maker John Pilger. They talked about xenophobia and American exceptionalism, and how NATO citizens see the rest of the planet as the other. Will Biden's cabinet change international policy? Is it sane for Australia to threaten China, and mainstream journalism versus real journalism.



From CUBA- Another convoy of oil tankers is taking oil from Syria protected by US army forces and vehicles. The US has imposed a new round of sanctions against Syrians and Syrian interests. The US has also imposed new sanctions on Nicaraguan officials for their support of President Daniel Ortega. The UN envoy for the Middle East warned that Israel is seeking to isolate the northern section of the West Bank.



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on threats of Palestinians losing their homes in East Jerusalem, the Spanish government has taken steps towards legalizing euthanasia, and protests continue in Poland against the ultra-nationalist government and its new restrictions on abortion.



From JAPAN- The operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant is postponing removing radioactive debris for at least a year. A Chinese aircraft carrier group passed the Taiwan strait one day after a US warship passed through the waterway. The US is blaming Iran for a series of rocket attacks on the US embassy in Iraq which caused no injuries but did damage buildings. Clinical trials are underway in Japan for a drug to treat COVID. In Japan 200,000 people have tested positive for COVID and 3000 have died since the pandemic began.



The latest Shortwave Report (December 25) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The state can't give you freedom, and the state can't take it away. You're born with it, like your eyes, like your ears. Freedom is something you assume, then you wait for someone to try to take it away. The degree to which you resist is the degree to which you are free."

-- Utah Phillips



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net contribute to this article add comment to discussion