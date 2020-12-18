newswire article reposts global government | health The Vaccine Court's Unconstitutional Practices author: AVFN The US' Vaccine Court muzzles those who have been injured by

vaccines THE VACCINE COURT



Wyeth gave brain damage to countless children with its

DTP (diphtheria tetanis pertussin) vaccine. Wyeth which with 2 other companies has been gobbled up by Pfizer, paid out tens of millions of dollars in lawsuits. The company

said they could not continue making vaccines unless they were

given immunity from liability because it is impossible to

make a totally safe vaccine. Therefore in 1986 the Congress

did just that. A national vaccine court was established. When

it makes a judgment that someone has had serious injury, the taxpayers

of the US and not the drug companies make the payment. The court accepts

only 1 of every 100 petitions and gives monetary judgments only 25% to 33%

of the time. Yet a Harvard computer study indicated that 2.6% of

vaccine recipients have very serious reactions. The US has the highest

drug prices in the world. The vaccine court in order to protect multinational

vaccine makers has a virtually secret court. There are no class action lawsuits.

There is no discovery. There are no depositions, no interogatories, no document

searches. The very small fraction of

vaccine-injured people who get financial judgments sign nondisclosure agreements.

The public cannot make a judgment about the safety of vaccines because the toxic

effects of the vaccines are hidden. The vaccine companies

of which in the US the 4 biggest are Pfizer, Merck, Glaxo Smith Kline and Sanofi Pasteur, no longer need to worry

about being financially punished if their vaccines cause death or great injury. Within 3 years after the court was created, vaccines had grown from 3 in the 50's to 74 vaccine shots of 16 vaccines.



The above paragraph is caused by listening to RFK Jr. His information is contained in a 2 hr 19 minute video with Patrick Bet-David

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLi6ZrFp6vQ



RFK Jr debates Alan Dershowitz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfnJi7yLKgE



Robert F Kenndy Jr debates Andy Serwer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyxEo2kqo08



RFK Discusses environmental battles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpIkFpiw-PU



RFK JR

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is a longtime environmental activist

who has won 500 lawsuits including 100 lawsuits against GE for poisoning the Hudson with pcb's,, lawsuits against Health & Human Services, the Navy, Monsanto Bayer. He was a worldwide campaigner against Smithfield

pig factory farm and slaughterhouses in several countries. His Waterkeepers is now in

44 countries. He is also an investigative journalist and reported in Rolling Stone on the fraud of the Ohio Republican Party in

their theft of Ohio and therefore of the election from John Kerry in 2004. He spent a month in jail for his environmental activism in Puerto Rico, suing the Navy for bombing the forests and waters of Vieques Island. He is the author of 10 or more books. After working 30 some years to get mercury out of smokestacks and fish in polluted waters, he began working to get mercury out of vaccines. The meticulous research he has done in his legal victories continues with his work for vaccine safety He wants safe, effective vaccines with

independent regulators, vaccines which are not mandated. He is not paid, but spends his own money in his work.

RFK Jr: "These vaccine companies are playing with

house money" (none of their own) (but they take all the profit).



.



ANTHONY FAUCI



Anthony Fauci who partners with Gates owns personally 4 patents on covid 19 vaccines

and scores of others, including one for dengue which he marketed

to the Philippines. 23 Filipinos were jailed for the lethal

vaccine dissemination.

https://patents.justia.com/inventor/anthony-s-fauci

https://c-vine.com/blog/2020/05/07/follow-the-money-fauci-holds-4-covid-19-related-patents/

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/04/dengue-vaccine-fiasco-leads-criminal-charges-researcher-philippines

He knows a lethal leukemia virus is in 3 vaccines

he is pushing. The FBI investigated him for corruption,

theft of the research of others etc. The investigation was covered up

in 2014. Fauci gave 3.7 million to Wuhan China lab scientists to inflict pain

on bats in developing a vaccine.

https://fort-russ.com/2020/04/breaking-kennedy-exposes-dr-faucis-role-in-creating-highly-infectious-mutant-strain-of-coronavirus/

https://taketheredpillpeople.com/news/2020/04/20/robert-f-kennedy-jr-warns-that-anthony-fauci-is-a-fraud-and-has-poisoned-an-entire-generation-of-americans-2/

" U.S. scientist and research pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits said she cooperated with the FBI during an investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Health, alleging Fauci was a workplace tyrant who was under investigation for swiping scientific research, covering up tainted vaccines, doling out lucrative federal grants to feckless cronies and much more"

https://scientists4wiredtech.com/2020/04/fbi-investigation-targeted-dr-fauci-through-2014/

He has criminally tried to control every movement of Americans from opining that

Californians should not surf in the ocean to being one of those responsible for the massive

depression, isolation, hunger, unemployment, nonschooling of American children etc.



Share/Save contribute to this article add comment to discussion