The Vaccine Court's Unconstitutional Practices

THE VACCINE COURT
Wyeth gave brain damage to countless children with its
DTP (diphtheria tetanis pertussin) vaccine. Wyeth which with 2 other companies has been gobbled up by Pfizer, paid out tens of millions of dollars in lawsuits. The company
said they could not continue making vaccines unless they were
given immunity from liability because it is impossible to
make a totally safe vaccine. Therefore in 1986 the Congress
did just that. A national vaccine court was established. When
it makes a judgment that someone has had serious injury, the taxpayers
of the US and not the drug companies make the payment. The court accepts
only 1 of every 100 petitions and gives monetary judgments only 25% to 33%
of the time. Yet a Harvard computer study indicated that 2.6% of
vaccine recipients have very serious reactions. The US has the highest
drug prices in the world. The vaccine court in order to protect multinational
vaccine makers has a virtually secret court. There are no class action lawsuits.
There is no discovery. There are no depositions, no interogatories, no document
searches. The very small fraction of
vaccine-injured people who get financial judgments sign nondisclosure agreements.
The public cannot make a judgment about the safety of vaccines because the toxic
effects of the vaccines are hidden. The vaccine companies
of which in the US the 4 biggest are Pfizer, Merck, Glaxo Smith Kline and Sanofi Pasteur, no longer need to worry
about being financially punished if their vaccines cause death or great injury. Within 3 years after the court was created, vaccines had grown from 3 in the 50's to 74 vaccine shots of 16 vaccines.
The above paragraph is caused by listening to RFK Jr. His information is contained in a 2 hr 19 minute video with Patrick Bet-David
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLi6ZrFp6vQ
RFK Jr debates Alan Dershowitz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfnJi7yLKgE
Robert F Kenndy Jr debates Andy Serwer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyxEo2kqo08
RFK Discusses environmental battles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpIkFpiw-PU
RFK JR
Robert F Kennedy Jr. is a longtime environmental activist
who has won 500 lawsuits including 100 lawsuits against GE for poisoning the Hudson with pcb's,, lawsuits against Health & Human Services, the Navy, Monsanto Bayer. He was a worldwide campaigner against Smithfield
pig factory farm and slaughterhouses in several countries. His Waterkeepers is now in
44 countries. He is also an investigative journalist and reported in Rolling Stone on the fraud of the Ohio Republican Party in
their theft of Ohio and therefore of the election from John Kerry in 2004. He spent a month in jail for his environmental activism in Puerto Rico, suing the Navy for bombing the forests and waters of Vieques Island. He is the author of 10 or more books. After working 30 some years to get mercury out of smokestacks and fish in polluted waters, he began working to get mercury out of vaccines. The meticulous research he has done in his legal victories continues with his work for vaccine safety He wants safe, effective vaccines with
independent regulators, vaccines which are not mandated. He is not paid, but spends his own money in his work.
RFK Jr: "These vaccine companies are playing with
house money" (none of their own) (but they take all the profit).
ANTHONY FAUCI
Anthony Fauci who partners with Gates owns personally 4 patents on covid 19 vaccines
and scores of others, including one for dengue which he marketed
to the Philippines. 23 Filipinos were jailed for the lethal
vaccine dissemination.
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/anthony-s-fauci
https://c-vine.com/blog/2020/05/07/follow-the-money-fauci-holds-4-covid-19-related-patents/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/04/dengue-vaccine-fiasco-leads-criminal-charges-researcher-philippines
He knows a lethal leukemia virus is in 3 vaccines
he is pushing. The FBI investigated him for corruption,
theft of the research of others etc. The investigation was covered up
in 2014. Fauci gave 3.7 million to Wuhan China lab scientists to inflict pain
on bats in developing a vaccine.
https://fort-russ.com/2020/04/breaking-kennedy-exposes-dr-faucis-role-in-creating-highly-infectious-mutant-strain-of-coronavirus/
https://taketheredpillpeople.com/news/2020/04/20/robert-f-kennedy-jr-warns-that-anthony-fauci-is-a-fraud-and-has-poisoned-an-entire-generation-of-americans-2/
" U.S. scientist and research pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits said she cooperated with the FBI during an investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Health, alleging Fauci was a workplace tyrant who was under investigation for swiping scientific research, covering up tainted vaccines, doling out lucrative federal grants to feckless cronies and much more"
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/2020/04/fbi-investigation-targeted-dr-fauci-through-2014/
He has criminally tried to control every movement of Americans from opining that
Californians should not surf in the ocean to being one of those responsible for the massive
depression, isolation, hunger, unemployment, nonschooling of American children etc.
