newswire article reporting global 17.Dec.2020 18:43
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 12/18/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr201218.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a report on EU leaders meeting to discuss cuts in greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of carbon neutrality. The next day there was a virtual meeting of the UN Climate talks on the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement, where it was acknowledged that the environment is continuing to decline despite half-hearted plans to turn the tide. Secretary-General Guterres called on all leaders to declare a state of climate emergency in their countries. He criticized countries for spending 50% of their Covid subsidies to aid fossil fuel production and consumption. Brexit, the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, is facing a deadline of January 1 to creates trade deals, and little has been resolved. Last week Trump issued a proclamation recognizing Morocco over Western Sahara in exchange for the normalization of Morocco's ties with Israel. The US also signed a billion dollar arms sale with Morocco.

From RUSSIA- Excerpts from two of Afshin Rattansi's Going Underground interviews. The first is with ex-President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad about capitalism based on weapons sales, notably in the wars in the Middle East and Yemen. Then an excerpt from an interview with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad about the geopolitical dynamics of the Syrian war, which includes oil but also is a result of the end of the unipolar world that followed world war 2.

From CUBA- The US is having convoys of oil tankers transporting Syrian oil to Iraq with military escorts. At the 18th summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People agreements were reached on dealing with Covid and supporting each other from the threats and sanctions of the US government. Israeli protests against Prime Minister Netanyahu have continued for 25 weeks.

From GERMANY- A series of news briefs on Bitcoin, Belarus, a new arms race with Russia, and Sudan. Then global Covid reports, and Reporters Without Borders.

The latest Shortwave Report (December 18) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here-  https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Circus dogs jump when the trainer cracks his whip, but the really well-trained dog is the one that turns his somersault when there is no whip."
-- George Orwell

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

