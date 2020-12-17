newswire article commentary united states government | police / legal See Something, Say Something... Just say No! author: Salish Sea Athenaeum Studies show that an American is 58 times more likely to be killed by the police than by a terrorist. You have no doubt heard the government's slogan "See Something, Say Something", but is this really the right thing to do?



"See Something, Say Something" too often tends to target ethnic minorities or people that have come to the United States as refugees.



"See Something, Say Something" becomes even more concerning when 'Anti-Terrorism Officers' insist that "nothing is too trivial to report" and encourage reporting outside of official channels (such as sending "tips" via Facebook, Twitter and Gmail to avoid oversight and conceal their monitoring from FOIA requests).



It is just this type of collection of information about people and monitoring of locations, because of trivial acts, that makes "See Something, Say Something" such a concern.



"See Something, Say Something" violates our human rights and undermines basic democratic principles. It effectively gags civil society and oppresses free speech and freedom of expression. It gives government the basis to criminalize anyone who opposes or resists it. Conversely, it emboldens government to commit human right violations with greater impunity.



See Something, Say Something... Just say No!



