infection. some of the many animals who can catch covid UC Davis has listed some of the animals who can catch the corona virus. Animals are connected in other ways as well to Covid-19



Thoughts about Covid-19 And Animals.



1. Animals can catch covid-19 According to the University of California Davis, the following are some of the animals who can catch covid-19:

Cows, sheep, pigs, horses, deer, chimps, gorillas, giant anteaters, dolphins, dogs, alligators, cats, sheep, Siberian tigers etc.

2. If droplets can last on surfaces, they can also last on slaughterhouse still living animals

or cadavers' flesh, transmitted by coughing, sneezing or touching butchers.

If we are told to wash our hands (human flesh) frequently to avoid the virus, it is probable that slaughterhouse workers' hands could transmit covid-19 to meat.



3. The largest pig-butchering company in the world is Smithfield which was bought by a Chinese company from an American one. Smithfield slaughterhouses in the US have had high concentrations of workers with

the virus. It is very possible that a Smithfield executive or plant manager could have brought the covid-19 from China.



4. Some US Smithfield slaughterhouses with high covid-19 rates: Smithfield's Sioux Falls South Dakota plant was the epicenter of covid-19 for quite a while.



Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak

Smithfield began in Virginia. Smithfield expanded to Germany, Romania, Poland, Mexico, and the UK as well. It is the largest pig slaughtering company in the world and was bought by a Chinese company.

Smithfield-owned Farmer John in Vernon California was fined for failing to protect workers from the virus.

Smithfield pig-killing plant in Sioux Falls SD fined by OSHA for failure to protect workers

Confirmed COVID-19 cases at NC Smithfield Foods plant ...

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WAVY) - The Bladen County Health Department confirms positive cases of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina.



Other slaughterhouses with high rates of infected workers include at least 2 Tyson's plants, JBS (Brazilian owned), poultry slaughterhouses etc.



We know that a number of epidemics and hundreds if not thousands of diseases have been caused by the eating

of animals. The United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) traced the DNA of socalled Spanish flu post WWI to a Tennessee butchered pig. HIV was traced to the

eating of monkey meat in Zaire, Zambia and elsewhere. Smallpox was originally called cow pox or kine pox

Chickenpox can from the eating of infected chickens. VJCD in humans came from consumption of cows with

bovine spongiform encephalopathy (Mad Cow). Avian flu originated in eating infected chickens. Swine flu

was traced to the consumption of pigs, etc. etc.



It is also true that vaccines grown in cultures contaminated by animal ingredients from infected animals, decayed cadaver parts etc. have had toxic side effects. These vaccine viruses have been cultured in materials such

as eggs (which account for nearly half the food poisoning fatalities annually), cells from African green monkeys,

mouse brain cells pulverized, broth made from cow flesh etc.



In addition are the hundreds of ingredients from monkeys, cows, pigs, sheep, sharks, and many other species

with deceptive names such as lipase which is derived from the severed tongues of slaughtered baby animals: calves or lambs. Magnesium stearate's origen is cows or pigs.



""Animal-derived products used in vaccine manufacture can include amino acids, glycerol, detergents, gelatin, enzymes and blood. Cow milk is a source of amino acids, and sugars such as galactose. Cow tallow derivatives used in vaccine manufacture include glycerol. Gelatin and some amino acids come from cow bones. Cow skeletal muscle is used to prepare broths used in certain complex media. Many difficult to grow microorganisms and the cells that are used to propagate viruses require the addition of serum from blood to the growth media." Source: FDA



