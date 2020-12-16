newswire article commentary portland metro animal rights | community building Peter Young's NAZI Connection author: anonymous modern Peter Young analysis Hey Portland, do you remember Peter Young? He was the ex-fugitive animal rights activist who made his speaking rounds around town, starting in 2007 at the Clinton and going on to PSU venues. The Schumacher protests were inspired by his arrest. Most of the people involved in those protests were leftist clique anarcho-fascists who aggressively opposed people who are different from them, but in the end, the fur store closed. It was a wonderful moment. Unfortunately, Peter Young has become an alt-right libertarian who associates with NAZIs these days.



Peter Young is friends with Mike Cernovich, anti-feminist and friend to NAZIs. Peter Young is more or less a Trump supporter and socializes with other Trump supporters. He has allegedly become a millionaire with his online business, and devotes a lot of time to bragging about it.



In Peter's memoir "Liberate," he repeatedly throws shade at animal rights activist Josh Harper, all without naming him. He accuses Josh of misrepresenting himself as the ALF in order to try to appear cool in speeches he gives as an archivist. He never mentions how Josh participated in the Philomath, Oregon masked rescue of rabbits. It is highly likely that a lot of Peter's angst toward Josh has to do with Josh's support of Hanna Israel, Peter's ex girlfriend who he abused and then sued her for telling people about. In the book, he never mentions that aspect of his life. He accuses people of being the FBI for talking about him online.



In all, home town hero Peter Young has become a deranged millionaire Donald Trump type of a character, who associates with NAZIs, hates feminism and thinks anyone opposed to him is a part of the deep state.