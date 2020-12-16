resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary portland metro 16.Dec.2020 08:59
animal rights | community building

Peter Young's NAZI Connection

author: anonymous
modern Peter Young analysis
Hey Portland, do you remember Peter Young? He was the ex-fugitive animal rights activist who made his speaking rounds around town, starting in 2007 at the Clinton and going on to PSU venues. The Schumacher protests were inspired by his arrest. Most of the people involved in those protests were leftist clique anarcho-fascists who aggressively opposed people who are different from them, but in the end, the fur store closed. It was a wonderful moment. Unfortunately, Peter Young has become an alt-right libertarian who associates with NAZIs these days.

Peter Young is friends with Mike Cernovich, anti-feminist and friend to NAZIs. Peter Young is more or less a Trump supporter and socializes with other Trump supporters. He has allegedly become a millionaire with his online business, and devotes a lot of time to bragging about it.

In Peter's memoir "Liberate," he repeatedly throws shade at animal rights activist Josh Harper, all without naming him. He accuses Josh of misrepresenting himself as the ALF in order to try to appear cool in speeches he gives as an archivist. He never mentions how Josh participated in the Philomath, Oregon masked rescue of rabbits. It is highly likely that a lot of Peter's angst toward Josh has to do with Josh's support of Hanna Israel, Peter's ex girlfriend who he abused and then sued her for telling people about. In the book, he never mentions that aspect of his life. He accuses people of being the FBI for talking about him online.

In all, home town hero Peter Young has become a deranged millionaire Donald Trump type of a character, who associates with NAZIs, hates feminism and thinks anyone opposed to him is a part of the deep state.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion