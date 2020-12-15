newswire article questions portland metro community building | neighborhood news question about Portland Housing Bureau Interstate Corridor Urban Renewal Plan author: - Wednesday December 16, 10 AM

public online hearing about expanding indebtedness of the City's Interstate Plan by $67 million



property near Russell & Williams, Albina neighborhood is included

this property was part of an old year 1971 agreement about houses destroyed by the Emanuel Hospital expansion project ---

In 1971, the first Emanuel Displaced Persons Association signed an agreement with the City, the Portland Development Commission, now known as Prosper Portland, and Emanuel Hospital. It was called Resolution 1330, and was backed by a Federal Restitution Agreement. It promised a one to one replacement of the homes that were destroyed by the Emanuel Hospital expansion project. The expansion included the property at the intersection of Russell and Williams. That property has sat vacant for around 50 years. Now, the City wants to reincorporate it into the Interstate Corridor Urban Renewal Area.

What does it mean

"the expansion included"?



the vacant lots at the intersection of Russell and Williams,

were vacated/destroyed by the Emanuel Hospital expansion back then - and were not used for the hospital construction, but kept vacant for decades?



and now, activists are opposed to the new tax increment financing (TIF) scheme of $67 million,

solely because of the redesignation/reincorporation into Urban Renewal of the vacant Russell & Williams property?







City / PHB flyer about the public hearing, states that part of the "objectives" of the plan for the area includes

"a Cultural Business Hub and the Williams & Russell project."



what is "the Williams & Russell project" ? What are people proposing to do with that specific property? Keep it vacant?



additional information and details about what any group (the City, or citizen activist) plans or proposes to do about / for / with / to develop the Russell & Williams property would be appreciated.