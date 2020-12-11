resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements global 11.Dec.2020 15:49
government

Congress Passes Shell Company Accountability Bill

author: Zachary Conti, zach@jubileeusa.org
By a vote of 84 to 13, the Senate passed corporate transparency legislation as part of the annual vote on the National Defense Authorization Act.
By a vote of 84 to 13, the Senate passed corporate transparency legislation as part of the annual vote on the National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation reveals to authorities the real owners of so-called anonymous shell companies. These types of corporations can hide the identity of their owner and facilitate crime, development aid theft and human trafficking. The House passed the legislation on Tuesday and now the bill heads to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.

"Shell corporations are used by polluters, thieves and human traffickers," said Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network. LeCompte's organization worked for passage of the legislation for over a decade, generating tens of thousands of e-mails and phone calls to Congress. "The passage of this legislation is progress towards tackling corruption, tax evasion and crimes against vulnerable populations."

A UN panel of experts recently found that $1.6 trillion is laundered per year through shell companies and related mechanisms. Developing countries lose more than one trillion dollars per year to illicit financial flows.

Jubilee USA Network coordinated over 100 faith communities and some of the largest US religious institutions to encourage Congress and the White House to pass the legislation. Some of the religious groups joining Jubilee USA included the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, National Council of Churches, Presbyterian Church, United Church of Christ, United Methodist Church, Catholic religious orders and Jewish, Christian and Muslim faith communities.

"The new law is the fruit of years of advocacy and partnership with Republicans and Democrats," noted LeCompte. "While we celebrate this progress, more must be done to win the higher degrees of disclosure and transparency that we still need."

Read Jubilee USA's letter to the Senate in support of corporate transparency legislation here.

 https://www.jubileeusa.org/jubilee_usa_anti_money_laundering_act_of_2020_letter?utm_campaign=pr_senate_passes_ndaa&utm_medium=email&utm_source=jubileeusa

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion