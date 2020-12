newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia government What is the Oregon Cares Fund? author: Emily It is a $62 million dollar fund the Oregon Legislature Emergency Board allotted from $200 million to assist small businesses suffering losses. However, the $62M was only for Black people, Black-owned businesses, and Black community based organizations. Oregon Cares Fund was distributed based on race, not need. Thirty-One percent of the original fund was earmarked for those which represent a much smaller group. Oregon Cares is no longer accepting applications.



https://www.theoregoncaresfund.org/