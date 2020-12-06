Oregon distributes Federal Corona Virus Relief based on Race

|
Other races need not apply for this Federal Relief money - it is based on race, not need. Businesses owned by White women or Hispanics are not eligible for this money.
The Oregon Cares Fund provides cash grants to Black individuals, Black-owned businesses, and Black-led nonprofit organizations who have experienced financial adversity due to COVID-19.
The Oregon Cares Fund is a sub-grant from the U.S. Treasury's disbursement of Coronavirus Relief Funds received by the State of Oregon under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act
https://thecontingent.org/oregon-cares/