Oregon distributes Federal Corona Virus Relief based on Race

The "Oregon Cares Fund" is intended to help Black People only according to Governor Brown. Other races need not apply for this Federal Relief money - it is based on race, not need. Businesses owned by White women or Hispanics are not eligible for this money.



The Oregon Cares Fund provides cash grants to Black individuals, Black-owned businesses, and Black-led nonprofit organizations who have experienced financial adversity due to COVID-19.



The Oregon Cares Fund is a sub-grant from the U.S. Treasury's disbursement of Coronavirus Relief Funds received by the State of Oregon under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act



