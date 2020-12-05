Tools and Tactics of the Portland Protests

A movement that combines a wide range of the tactics as described in the Crimethinc article the way demonstrators have done in Portland can hold space in the face of considerable state violence.



Read the Crimethinc article... https://salishseaathenaeum.blogspot.com/2020/12/tools-and-tactics-in-portland-protests.html



There is no single right way to protest. Whether you're chanting on the frontlines or helping distribute water and supplies in the back, whether you're sitting quietly outside of a government building, marching down the middle of the street, or taking actions to put corrupt and abusive police on the defensive, you are contributing to the movement.



Learn how to protect yourself on the streets with information in these articles... https://salishseaathenaeum.blogspot.com/2020/12/how-to-stay-safe-during-street-protest.html



At the Salish Sea Athenaeum ( https://salishseaathenaeum.blogspot.com/) we provide information and resources to help you protect yourself from corrupt and abusive government agents.