resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 04.Dec.2020 09:30
environment | forest defense

15 Reasons Not To Kill Sentient Trees For Christmas

author: SNS
Preserve trees, prevent fires and accidents, save money, avoid landfill clogging by substituting a tree which lasts year after year, rather than a dead one.
As of 2017, over 81% of those who have holiday trees have ones they can use year after year and not axed trees.

1. Massive tree cutting is the single biggest cause of global climate extremes, drought, fire. Each average sized tree evaporates 42 gallons of moisture daily becoming mist, then clouds, then rain.

2. Many parks and fields have been totally stripped of fir trees by those who have axed them so that they may slowly die in people's living rooms. The result is forests with no evergreens.

3. Raccoons, squirrels, birds, beehives and butterflies are smashed or evicted when the trees are axed.

4. Pine trees with dry needles coming into contact with hot electric lights are a cause of fire

5. Needle cleanup is a timewasting chore.

6. Trees can easily be toppled by crawling babies or playing children, endangering them. Dogs and cats are sometimes confused smelling the outdoor fragrance of dead trees sometimes urinate on or under them.

7. Trash pick up of dead trees is expensive and an energy waste for cashstrapped municipalities

8. Landfills are clogged by the tree carcasses. Their replacement landfills create even more deforestation.

9. In terms of very large trees, lumberjacks have one of the 5 most dangerous occupations in the world.

10. USA Today reported that of 95 million households with a tree, 81% of the homes have an artificial one.

11. Numerous studies by Chandra Bose, inventor in the 1890's of the radio which he demonstrated in 1895 as well as Luther Bank, research recorded in the book The Secret Life Of Plants etc. indicate trees have feelings and should not be killed.

12. Trees were not axed for Christmas until the 16th Century in Germany. Queen Victoria brought the tradition to England.

13. Small eggsacs of spiders or bugs can come into the home unobserved on the branches. In the warmer house temperatures they can hatch out.

14. Artificial trees save a lot of money

15. The trees take years or decades to grow. They are killed for a few days to 1 month display.

Let the green Christmas trees
unmolested in the forest be.

 https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2017/12/11/fake-christmas-trees-more-popular-real-people-year/924980001/

Thank you to J Bohannon for the eggsac story.

homepage: homepage: http:// https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2017/12/11/fake-christmas-trees-more-popular-real-people-year/924980001/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion