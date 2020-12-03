resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 03.Dec.2020 17:43
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 12/04/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr201204.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- A series of brief reports beginning with the UN Sec General urging all countries to make 2021 the year to commit to fighting climate change. New Zealand pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025, while Australia's east coast experienced an unseasonable heat wave and fires. In France protests against police brutality and a new security law were victorious, while in Ethiopia the war slowed down and allowed UN aid in the area. China took a swipe at Australian soldiers crimes in Afghanistan. And then reports on Covid in several nations.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes produced a 30 minute special on the extradition trial of Julian Assange. It is worth listening to via podcast. In the excerpts here, there are remarks by one of the defense lawyers, Joe Biden, Hillary, and Mitch McConnell. Tariq Ali gives some analysis.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke with former MI6 agent Alastair Cooke. They discussed the underreported Israeli bombings in Syria, the US Saudi Netanyahu meeting, and the purpose of the murder of the Iranian scientist. Also how diminished the US role in world affairs has become in the past four years, Bidens aspirations, and how Russia and China have become allies of Iran.

From CUBA- A report on offers from Americans to Cubans to incite sabotage and subversion to destabilize the nation. The Iranian President Rouhani warned of an Israeli plot to incite chaos in the region. The US has deployed the aircraft carrier Nimitz and other warships back to the Persian Gulf.

The latest Shortwave Report (December 4) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here-  https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

" There are virtually no places in the corporate media apparatus where you can tell the truth to challenge corporate tyranny and this US imperialist narrative of constant regime change all around the world. It is a very dangerous and slippery slope that we are on and I just think it is time that we take a step back and actually fund the journalists that we want to see."
-- Abby Martin

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

