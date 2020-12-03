newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 12/04/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- A series of brief reports beginning with the UN Sec General urging all countries to make 2021 the year to commit to fighting climate change. New Zealand pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025, while Australia's east coast experienced an unseasonable heat wave and fires. In France protests against police brutality and a new security law were victorious, while in Ethiopia the war slowed down and allowed UN aid in the area. China took a swipe at Australian soldiers crimes in Afghanistan. And then reports on Covid in several nations.



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes produced a 30 minute special on the extradition trial of Julian Assange. It is worth listening to via podcast. In the excerpts here, there are remarks by one of the defense lawyers, Joe Biden, Hillary, and Mitch McConnell. Tariq Ali gives some analysis.



From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke with former MI6 agent Alastair Cooke. They discussed the underreported Israeli bombings in Syria, the US Saudi Netanyahu meeting, and the purpose of the murder of the Iranian scientist. Also how diminished the US role in world affairs has become in the past four years, Bidens aspirations, and how Russia and China have become allies of Iran.



From CUBA- A report on offers from Americans to Cubans to incite sabotage and subversion to destabilize the nation. The Iranian President Rouhani warned of an Israeli plot to incite chaos in the region. The US has deployed the aircraft carrier Nimitz and other warships back to the Persian Gulf.



