newswire article reporting global alternative media | community building Lessons Indymedia Has for Us Today author: podcaster2 Today our online networks are largely owned and operated by corporations that spy on us for profit, but 20 years ago leftist activists built a very different kind of online network. It was called Indymedia. Lessons Indymedia Has for Us Today: with Our guest April Glaser



It was one of the first online spaces where people could self publish photos and text as well as audio and video. The network was designed for people to report their own news. Each local Indymedia website was linked to and run out of a physical space (Independent Media Center) where people gathered to work on telling their stories and to form community.



Our guest is April Glaser, technology and business journalist at Slate. April previously worked at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Prometheus Radio Project, Radio Free Nashville, and the Tennessee Independent Media Center.

Show Notes:



"Another Network Is Possible" April Glaser's article in Logic Magazine

Radio Survivor's coverage of Vanderbilt University college station WRVU

A popular tweet Eric referenced on today's show about the lack of evening community spaces in the U.S.



