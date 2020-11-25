newswire article commentary global health | technology Possible Origin of Corona Virus author: Zagovor I put forward the possibility that the Corona virus originated from a vaccination progrm gone wrong. It is quite possible (even most probable) that the covid virus originated from a vaccination program gone wrong.



Before travelling to a colder climate people often take a vaccination. What vaccination programs were in place in the weeks and months

before December 2019?



Who participated in these programs and where did they travel to?



If it was discovered that such a vaccination was dangerous were the people who participated in the program quickly contacted and isolated?



From the most recent Scientific American article on the corona virus it is clear that there there is something most unusual about the virus



THE CORONA VIRUS HAS A CHECKING MECHANISM THAT ELIMINATES MUTATIONS THAT ARE HARMFUL TO ITSELF.



How could such a mechanism have evolved?



We studied at school the anopheles mosquito, and malaria and how scientists were making vaccines that



WERE DESIGNED TO INDUCE MUTATIONS IN THE DISEASE ORGANISM.



As far as I know mechanisms in organisms that check for harmful mutations are NOT axiomatic in the theory of evolution.



The ONLY way that such a mechanism could have evolved is in response to



AGENTS INTRODUCED INTO THE ORGANISM TO INDUCE MUTATIONS IN THE DISEASE VECTOR.



Has the corona virus incorporated one of the (main) weapons of vaccines into its own arsenal?



Is the corona virus a BYPRODUCT of a dodgy vaccine?



Is the checking mechanism an accessory of the virus, and if so can it detach itself and spread to replication sites in the diseased organism?



When I first wondered about the word EVOLUTION I went to the library, climbed a ladder, took down a book covered in dust:



THE MEANING OF EVOLUTION, published in 1953.



I read it three times. The name of the author? SIMPSON.



ZDK contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion