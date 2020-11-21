resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary global 21.Nov.2020 18:03
environment | health

Natural cure notes t Plan for mild Covid-19 or common colds + others FYI

author: GFYScovid19hoaxpushers
There are all sorts of tricks to stopping stupid unhealthy habits and foster immunity from cold, flu, & covid19 like symptoms. Streetwise people who've experienced emergency survival, know most official healthcare is a bunch of p.o.s. quacks pushing lies from greedy parasites. True survivalists know the natural cure nutrition principles and see through all the scamdemic ivory tower greedy quack big pharma military industrial complex for the absolute fraud it all was, Dr. Cheng's Home Treatment Plan for mild Covid-19 or common colds + others FYI
Intravenous Vitamin C Recommended By Shanghai Government 9 months ago For Treating Coronavirus  https://darrellhines.net/2020/03/13/intravenous-vitamin-c-now-recommended-by-shanghai-government-for-treating-coronavirus/

From an official Chinese physician whose been working with Americans all along Hidden in plain site:

Dr. Cheng's Home Treatment Plan for mild Covid-19 or common colds:
1. Vit C, 5,000 mg in cold water, drink at once.
2. Vit C, 1,000 mg - 2,000 mg or more in cold water, by mouth, every waking hour until watery diarrhea
3. Vit D3, 5,000 IU -10,000 IU daily
4. Zinc 50 -100 mg daily
5. Omega-3 fats 3,000 mg - 4,000 mg daily
6. Magnsium citrate/glycinate 500 - 1,000 mg daily
7. Colostrum, 10,000 mg - 20,000 mg daily
8. Hydrogen peroxide 3%, nebulizing 10-15 min, 3-5 times daily.
9. Low carb/ketogenic diet
10. Well hydrated
11. Best under the supervision of a qualified integrative medicine or orthomolecular medicine practitioner.
12. We offer Covid-19 consultation services. Call Sherry at 803.233.3420


berry, mango, banana & orange smoothies + mega dose vitamin C powder = low glycemic sugary food cures refined sugar shitfood cravings (candy, pastries, cake, ice cream) prevents diabetes obesity and a lot of ailments.

Ginger, garlic, onions. clears, and cleans respiratory area and detoxes good

hibiscus tea - osha root -

ELDEBERRY VITAMIN D & C, balanced & plenty of all the vitamins and minerals and greens etd.

good link with reputed properties
 https://www.pacherbs.com/ingredients/

 https://www.naturalnews.com/Index-SpecialReports.html

Mint & Eucalyptus vapor (clears & cleans respiratory areas)
.

PRINCIPLE OF STRESSING IMMUNE SYSTEM TO BUILD IMMUNE SYSTEM:

WIM HOF COVID  https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=wim+hof+covid+19

THE GEORGE CARLIN GERM PRINCIPLE:  https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=GEORGE+CARLIN+GERMS+IMMUNE+SYSTEM


Once upon a time the "progressive" left leaning Pacific Northwest and the entire West Coast states was associated with the the alternative health Organic health nut Vegetarian vegan pioneers in herb gathering, protecting biodiversity of forests, doing organic utopian Ecological principles while the Right was associated with bumkin dumbfuck meat eating Conservative timber beasts pushing monoculture and trailer trash junkfood addict alcoholism. What a contrast given who is the most content with the most frigid, socially assbackward, virtue signalling face tampons more than anyone? de facto little minions of neo-Jonestown expansion pushing the proverbial koolaid via scamdemic despair, martial law, and poison vaccines For a group that claims:
to advocate for people of color, to be against racist white supremacist cops, and wants all whites in America collectively atone for some of white America's historical sins, They sure seem to love deception, demanding blind obedience answering and emulating THE WORST and MOST alien, artificial, child molesting decrepit, elitist, frigid, ghoulish, grotesque, group thinking, hypocritical, myopic, plastic, Proverbially pale and pallid (far from just skin color) robotic, oulless, perverted, ugly, untrustworthy, vampire abominations.and Overall, the most disgraceful, shameful specimens of mostly white European heritage and some African heritage cocoanut/oreo house negro nihilist freaks ever.

open-season-on-libtards-101 21.Nov.2020 18:24
GFYScovid19hoaxpushers link

 https://anticonformityrage.blogspot.com/2020/08/open-season-on-libtards-101.html

 https://www.deviantart.com/spiralcosmosart/art/Naturalcures2-850550838

http://https://www.deviantart.com/spiralcosmosart/art/Naturalcures2-850550838

another good link 21.Nov.2020 18:37
GFYScovid19hoaxpushers link

 https://www.herbslist.net/herbs-listed-health-condition/

http://https://www.herbslist.net/herbs-listed-health-condition/

