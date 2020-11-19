resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
19.Nov.2020 19:11
animal rights | health
animal rights | health

Underreported Cause Of Covid-19 Deaths

author: SNS
The filthiest places in any country are the slaughterhouses. Animals are defecating and urinating in terror. Their blood spills everywhere.
BBC source
The consumption of meat, fish, eggs and dairy products kills more people annually than smoking, alcohol, heroin and other drugs, traffic accidents, iatrogenic deaths. war, domestic violence, and guns combined.
combined.

We know that smallpox was originally called cow pox or kine pox, that chicken pox is related to eating chickens, that swine flu is caused by eating pig flesh, that avian flu is caused by ingesting bird parts. There are hundreds of diseases imparted to humans by eating the flesh, fat, and other products of the meat, fish and dairy industries. Owen Parrett MD is one of many authors focusing on the problem. His book is Diseases Of Food Animals.

Yet we have not been warned about the dangers of eating meat, despite the incredibly high numbers of covid-19 deaths at slaughterhouses and the very brief shutdown of cow, pig and chicken slaughterhouses in the US.

Federal regulators failed to act in regards to 'dozens' of slaughterhouse hotspots for the virus.
 https://www.thegazette.com/subject/news/business/hundreds-of-covid-19-deaths-later-feds-fine-2-slaughterhouses-20200913

Tyson's Waterloo Iowa slaughterhouse had so many infections, the county sheriff advised shutting down the plant. The company ignored the
request and more died.
 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55009228

The same situation happened with Tyson's slaughterhouse in Columbus Junction, Iowa
 https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/business/2020/10/06/tyson-foods-sued-over-columbus-junction-workers-covid-19-death-iowa/3636300001/

Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52311877

Smithfield began in Virginia. Smithfield expanded to Germany, Romania, Poland, Mexico, and the UK as well. It is the largest pig slaughtering company in the world and was bought by China.
Smithfield-owned Farmer John in Vernon California was fined for failing to protect workers from the virus.
 https://www.thepigsite.com/news/2020/11/smithfield-and-subcontractor-face-steep-fines-for-covid-19-violations-in-california

Smithfield pig-killing plant in Sioux Falls Iowa fined by OSHA for failure to protect workers
 https://ktiv.com/2020/09/10/osha-fines-smithfield-foods-in-sioux-falls-for-failing-to-protect-employees-from-covid-19-exposure/

Smithfield slaughterhouse in Monmouth NJ had 188 cases.
 https://www.aledotimesrecord.com/news/20201013/data-smithfield-plant-had-188-cases

America's largest slaughterhouse worker union says slaughterhouse owners did not protect workers.
 link to www.ufcw.org

Philadelphia slaughterhouse worker's family sues Brazilian JBS, largest
cowkilling company in the world, over their loved one's death
 https://www.inquirer.com/business/law/jbs-death-pandemic-meat-plant-covid-philly-20200507.html

JBS in Colorado has denied benefits to families of workers who died from virus.
 https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-jbs-colorado/meatpackers-deny-workers-benefits-for-covid-19-deaths-illnesses-idINKBN26K334

Livingston California chicken slaughterhouse shut down .. Over 300 sickened by covid.
 https://www.ehstoday.com/covid19/article/21140670/poultry-plant-closed-after-covid19-kills-8-sickens-392

Food chain's weakest link: slaughterhouses
 https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/18/business/coronavirus-meat-slaughterhouses.html

The administration during 2020 quickly reopened abbatoirs which were shut down. The above list is only a fraction of the slaughterhouses in which covid deaths have occurred in the US and around the world.. Because slaughterhouses are the most soul-hardening, violent, dangerous and dirty jobs, owners hire desperate immigrants and refugees.

There are hundreds of diseases imparted to humans by eating the flesh, fat, and other products of the meat, fish and dairy industries. Owen Parrett MD was one of many authors focusing on the problem. His book is Diseases Of Food Animals.

 http://pcrm.org
 https://www.indymedia.org.uk/en/2013/06/510447.html

homepage: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52311877

And are caused by,,,,, 19.Nov.2020 21:07
Lloyd Hart lloydhart2008@gmail.com link

We have reached critical mass of toxic chemicals in our tissue that has weekend our immune system to the point where we are susceptible to a common cold virus like covid-19. Even when most of Europe had their barns attached to their houses and immune system's were strong because of a steady supply of food almost sick from your animals except for steady drinkers. Unregulated coal burning 100 years ago was the cause when the Spanish flu broke out and killed over 55 million people. We have pumped so much toxic material into the environment in which we live and manufacture that our own tissue, our own immune system's are failing us with the most rudimentary viruses which never caused these problems before without this amount of toxic pollution. Most of the deaths 100 years ago were in urban settings that were poor and polluted. London England 100 years ago was the most polluted Society on earth. It is toxic pollution that has brought us here or not the practice of eating meat. When Fukushima fall out landed in North America after the explosions in Japan it caused a mutation in soil born funguses which wiped out nearly half of America crops. We forgot about it because the next year came the great Prairie drought North and South East and West. All this bubble thinking has to stop. You could only come the above article's conclusion if you stop taking in facts after you theorize publicly without facts.

