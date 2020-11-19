resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 19.Nov.2020 18:18
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 11/20/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr201120.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From RUSSIA- Afshin Ratannsi spoke with journalist Matt Taibbi. They discuss the state of the American press, drones under Biden,the possibility of prison and police reform, whether AOC and Bernie will have impact in the new administration, Middle East policy, and what Biden will do to "make Putin pay."

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with Peru, where there have been 3 presidents in a week and deadly police repression. Climate change is increasing both rain and drought in Central America, with a record number of hurricanes forcing the poorest to leave their homes. Trump and the Senate have opened up bidding on land in the Alaskan Arctic Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling, which will destroy the preserve.

From CUBA- Luis Almagro, the secretary-general of the OAS (The Organization of American States), admitted his responsibility in the coup d'etat in Bolivia, that forced president Evo Morales to be exiled from his country, by falsely reporting that his election was corrupt. Two of the ministers installed by the coup president Jeanine Anez have escaped the country to avoid prosecution. Iran responded to the threats from Trump to bomb its nuclear facilities as reported by the NYT. On Wednesday morning Israel bombed Iran-linked targets in Syria, killing Syrians and others.

From JAPAN- Protests against the monarchy in Thailand continue, after lawmakers rejected reforms to the monarch's power, the military's political influence, and the removal of the Prime Minister. Japan, the US, India and Australia are holding another military drill in the Arabian Sea to intimidate China.

The latest Shortwave Report (November 20) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here-  https://www.snakelyone.com/radio/cartwheels/cartwheels-home.html

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"People are beginning to become disturbingly comfortable with a kind of official hypocrisy. Bizarrely, for instance, we've become numb to the idea that rights aren't absolute but are enjoyed on a kind of sliding scale."
-- Matt Taibbi

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

