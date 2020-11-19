newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 11/20/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Ratannsi spoke with journalist Matt Taibbi. They discuss the state of the American press, drones under Biden,the possibility of prison and police reform, whether AOC and Bernie will have impact in the new administration, Middle East policy, and what Biden will do to "make Putin pay."



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with Peru, where there have been 3 presidents in a week and deadly police repression. Climate change is increasing both rain and drought in Central America, with a record number of hurricanes forcing the poorest to leave their homes. Trump and the Senate have opened up bidding on land in the Alaskan Arctic Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling, which will destroy the preserve.



From CUBA- Luis Almagro, the secretary-general of the OAS (The Organization of American States), admitted his responsibility in the coup d'etat in Bolivia, that forced president Evo Morales to be exiled from his country, by falsely reporting that his election was corrupt. Two of the ministers installed by the coup president Jeanine Anez have escaped the country to avoid prosecution. Iran responded to the threats from Trump to bomb its nuclear facilities as reported by the NYT. On Wednesday morning Israel bombed Iran-linked targets in Syria, killing Syrians and others.



From JAPAN- Protests against the monarchy in Thailand continue, after lawmakers rejected reforms to the monarch's power, the military's political influence, and the removal of the Prime Minister. Japan, the US, India and Australia are holding another military drill in the Arabian Sea to intimidate China.



