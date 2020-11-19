resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 19.Nov.2020 08:17
anti-racism | health

You want to end Worst Predator Capitalism? START with BIG PHARMA & bad FOOD SOURCES

author: real resistance
big pharma creates customers not cures
BIG PHARMA CREATES CUSTOMERS NOT CURES

BIG PHARMA CREATES CUSTOMERS NOT CURES, BIG PHARMA CREATES CUSTOMERS NOT CURES, BIG PHARMA CREATES CUSTOMERS NOT CURES.

"Everything on the earth has a purpose, every disease an herb to cure it, and every person a mission. This is the Indian theory of existence." &#8213; Mourning Dove

#FIRSTPEOPLESLIVESMATTER


There should never be any political left/right black & white, hegelian dialectic / polarization / false dichotomy b.s. over this scamdemic. The liberals are more often than not the worse racists because they are often covertly racists or unconscious racists.

PLEASE EAT CROW IF YOU DISAGREE!

BIG PHARMA CREATES CUSTOMERS NOT CURES 19.Nov.2020 08:21
BIG PHARMA CREATES CUSTOMERS NOT CURES link

 https://i.postimg.cc/Syfq90XJ/NOOne-ANSW-ERcuntbrown001.png

Study: 42 Percent Of Americans Are Obese 19.Nov.2020 11:03
AP link

THANKS TO SUGAR BASED SOFT DRINKS
( and starch-based foods BUT MOSTLY THE SOFT DRINKS )
WHICH ARE CAUSING SKYROCKETING CASES OF DIABETES AND OBESITY
BIG PHARMA, BIG AGRICULTURE, CORPORATE FOOD PRODUCTS
ALL SUPPORT GOVERNOR KATE BROWN AND HER ILK

__________________


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438279.shtml

About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, government researchers said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings come from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and weight. More than 5,000 U.S. adults took part.

The survey found that the obesity rate was 42%  higher than the 40% found in a similar 2015-16 study. The severe obesity rate was more than 9% in the new survey, up from the 8% figure in the previous one.

A half-century ago, about 1 in 100 American adults were severely obese. Now it's 10 times more common.

