newswire article reposts united states government Elections Board In Michigan's Largest County Declines To Certify 2020 Results author: Kyle Cheney and Zach Montellaro Two Republicans on the four-member Wayne County board of canvassers  charged with validating the vote count  opposed certification and raised questions about mismatches between the totals submitted by local precincts and the final canvass.



If the board's 2-2 vote isn't reversed, the matter goes to the state canvassing board, which could certify the county's vote. Even if the state board also splits along partisan lines, the matter would go to state courts for resolution.



"In refusing to approve the results of the election in Wayne County, the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers have placed partisan politics above their legal duty to certify the election results," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. ---

Voters fill out ballots during absentee early voting at Wayne County Community College in Detroit on Oct. 31, 2020. | David Goldman/AP Photo

By KYLE CHENEY and ZACH MONTELLARO



11/17/2020 08:28 PM EST



11/17/2020 08:28 PM EST

Updated: 11/17/2020 08:59 PM EST

