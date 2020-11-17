resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 17.Nov.2020 14:04
election fraud | government

DON'T PANIC -- Donald Will Probably Win

author: blues
The Dem Cult tried to beat the Repug Cult by cheating by all means. Especially using rigged voting machines. But they overreached way too far. So it's very likely that the Supreme Court will step in and perhaps adjust the tampered votes, and then, Donald would win.
Even if the prison champion, child starver, corporate hack and well-known war hawks Biden and Harris should lose in the end, so what? You think any losses by the fascist Dem Party war criminals is worth getting upset about? Not hardly!

Here's the list of murderers Biden is planning to install:

Source ~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~//
Susan Rice of Benghazi fame, National Security Advisor under Obama, is said to become Secretary of State.

Michele Flournoy, co-founder of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), will become Secretary of Defense. Flournoy is a hawk. CNAS is financed by donations from the who-is-who of the military industrial complex. She also co-founded WestExec Advisors, a consultancy that pulls strings to help companies to win Pentagon contracts.

Also at WestExec Advisors was Tony Blinken who is set to become the National Security Advisor. He was National Security Advisor for then Vice President Biden, Deputy National Security Advisor for Obama and Deputy Secretary of State.

All three, together with Joe Biden, promoted the 2003 war on Iraq and supported the wars the Obama administration launched or continued against some seven countries.

They will continue to wage those wars and will probably add a few new ones.
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

This revolving door in D.C. will not stop turning until we get simple score voting, and get rid of the machines!

