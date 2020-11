feature article reporting portland metro actions & protests | police / legal NEWS: PPB used force at least 1582 times at protests up until June 30 On November 11, the Portland Police Bureau shared with its Training

Advisory Council the use of force numbers for 2nd Quarter 2020 related

to "crowd control." The data show that the PPB overall used force 2378

times at protests. While the Force Inspector claimed most of these were

"category IV" low level uses like "control against resistance" and

"resisted handcuffing," in fact 1582 uses-- or 66.5%-- were the use of

chemical agents, impact weapons or "strikes/kicks." http://www.portlandcopwatch.org/force_data_protestsQ2_2020.jpg read more>>