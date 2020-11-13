newswire article announcements global economic justice G20 Announces Debt Relief Process e-mail: author: Zach Contie-mail: zach@jubileeusa.org G20 finance ministers held an extraordinary meeting and announced further plans on debt reduction for developing countries affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis. "The G20 created a process that includes all creditors, including the private sector, in debt relief plans for the poorest countries," said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA and a United Nations finance expert. "Unfortunately, developing middle-income countries are excluded from this process as they face some of the highest poverty increases because of the coronavirus crisis."



The "Common Framework for Debt Treatment beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative," focuses on 73 of the world's poorest countries. Next week, G20 heads of state gather for their annual summit. In December, Italy takes over the G20 Presidency.



Read the G20 Communiqué here. contribute to this article add comment to discussion