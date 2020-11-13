G20 Announces Debt Relief Process

|
"The G20 created a process that includes all creditors, including the private sector, in debt relief plans for the poorest countries," said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA and a United Nations finance expert. "Unfortunately, developing middle-income countries are excluded from this process as they face some of the highest poverty increases because of the coronavirus crisis."
The "Common Framework for Debt Treatment beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative," focuses on 73 of the world's poorest countries. Next week, G20 heads of state gather for their annual summit. In December, Italy takes over the G20 Presidency.
Read the G20 Communiqué here.