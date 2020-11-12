resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article creative oregon & cascadia 12.Nov.2020 23:08
arts and culture | immigration

ICE BREAKERS

author: from Heatvision by ICEBreakers
ICE BREAKERS
are an organization fighting for the abolition of ICE, with tactics of relentless creative resistance, in solidarity with impacted communities. 14 Music Tracks
MUSIC DOWNLOADS - 14 Tracks

 https://icebreakers.bandcamp.com/releases
(free)


ICE BREAKERS are an organization fighting for the abolition of ICE, with tactics of relentless creative resistance, in solidarity with impacted communities. This first volume of our HEATVISION compilation features artists from Portland, OR together to heighten awareness and inspire action against the cruelty of the American Immigration Control an Customs Enforcement troops and their internment camps.

If you would like to contribute to our next anti-ICE collab album, text (971) 319-3175!

This compilation is free, so donate to relieving victims of ICE and strengthening immigrants communities' legal representation!

Refugee And Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services
www.raicestexas.org

Kids in Need of Defense
www.supportkind.org

Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights
www.theyoungcenter.org

Border Angels
www.borderangels.org

AGAIN: This compilation is free, so donate to relieving victims of ICE and strengthening immigrants communities' legal representation!

Or join the effort at: www.facebook.com/ICEBreakersCoalition

March 6, 2019

 https://icebreakers.bandcamp.com/releases (music link)

homepage: homepage: http://https://icebreakers.bandcamp.com/releases

Luis Enrique Marquez 13.Nov.2020 00:01
rAT link

Luis Enrique Marquez Age 46
Current Address
9135 SW 43rd Ave
Portland, OR 97219-5207

Member of Portland Resistence Orghanizers

 https://www.facebook.com/groups/653641678177078/members/

 https://www.facebook.com/amazingdancezing - baby Antifa

 http://theredelephants.com/antifa-luis-pumpkin-man-marquez-police-informant/

Paul 'Luke' Kuhn
 https://youtu.be/4jp2tIP7RSM
same guy that project veritas busted for trying to put stink bombs at the deploraball

 https://youtu.be/K9GUrgoDKx8


Associated Names
Luis Erick Marquez, Erich L Marquez, Ricke Luis Marquez, Luis Marquez Ricke, Marquez Luis-erich, Louis E Marquez, Luise Marquez, Luis Morquez


Previous Addresses
408 Bluff St
Oregon City, OR 97045-2208
(Aug 2010 - Sep 2012)
2630 W 72nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502-3164
(Sep 2009 - Aug 2010)
PO Box 213
Dallas, GA 30132-0004
(Mar 2006 - Aug 2010)
1412 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232-1717
(Nov 2009)
4837 SE Ada Ln
Portland, OR 97222-5315
(Apr 2006 - Jul 2008)
12425 Apt 21
Milwaukie, OR 97222
(Jun 2008)
12425 SE River Rd #21
Milwaukie, OR 97222-8074
(Dec 2007 - Feb 2008)
12425 SW River Road 39
Milwaukie, OR 97222
(Nov 2007)
50775 Eshom Valley Dr
Badger, CA 93603-9740
(Sep 2006)
591 Colonial Cir SE #2
Marietta, GA 30060-2359
(Jan 2001 - Aug 2006)
1321 S Central St #12
Visalia, CA 93277-4468
(Mar 2002 - Feb 2006)
1484 Sheldon Rd
Brookpark, OH 44142
(Aug 2005)
1415 S Central St #7
Visalia, CA 93277-4477
(Aug 2003 - Apr 2004)
4202 W Albany Ave #C
Kennewick, WA 99336-2853
(Jul 1999 - Oct 2003)
3051 Main St
Buffalo, NY 14214-1333
(Mar 2002)
6709 W Kennewick Ave #2
Kennewick, WA 99336-1739
(Jul 2001)
250 Taylor St #404
San Francisco, CA 94102-2778
(Jan 1997 - May 2001)
2464 Sheldon
Brookpark, OH 44142
(Dec 2000)
1484 Sheldon Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
(Nov 2000)
1484 Sheldon
Cleveland, OH 44112
(Nov 2000)
2464 Shelton Dr
Cleveland, OH 44110
(Aug 2000)
2464 Shelton
Cleveland, OH 44110
(Aug 2000)
419 E Hawthorne Rd #16
Spokane, WA 99218-1433
(Mar 1996 - Apr 2000)
4202 W Albany Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336-2853
(Mar 1999)
2164 Sheldon Rd #D20
Brookpark, OH 44142
(Oct 1998)
2164 Sheldon D20
Brookpark, OH 44142
(Oct 1998)
722 W Yakima St
Pasco, WA 99301-5244
(Jan 1993 - Jun 1997)
PO Box 233545
Anchorage, AK 99523-3545
(Mar 1997)
72 Yakima W
Pasco, WA 99301
(May 1992)


Possible Relatives
Maharani Marquez, Sylvia A Marquez, Mhar P Marquez, Ferdinand P Marquez, Jacqueline C Marquez, Orlando Pascual Marquez, Oswald P Marquez


Possible Associates
Beryl L Greensea, Brendan T McCarthy, Roberta Louise Scott, Charlotte J Williams, Donna M Shoemaker, Donnalyn L Quintana, Keeli S Stockman, Tom C Rv Shoemaker, William H Shoemaker, Eugenia M McCarthy, Eugenia M McCarthy, Jane H McCarthy, Kevin A McCarthy, Kevin A McCarthy, Nancy L Green, Rose A McCarthy

