are an organization fighting for the abolition of ICE, with tactics of relentless creative resistance, in solidarity with impacted communities. 14 Music Tracks MUSIC DOWNLOADS - 14 Tracks



https://icebreakers.bandcamp.com/releases

ICE BREAKERS are an organization fighting for the abolition of ICE, with tactics of relentless creative resistance, in solidarity with impacted communities. This first volume of our HEATVISION compilation features artists from Portland, OR together to heighten awareness and inspire action against the cruelty of the American Immigration Control an Customs Enforcement troops and their internment camps.



If you would like to contribute to our next anti-ICE collab album, text (971) 319-3175!



This compilation is free, so donate to relieving victims of ICE and strengthening immigrants communities' legal representation!



Refugee And Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services

www.raicestexas.org



Kids in Need of Defense

www.supportkind.org



Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights

www.theyoungcenter.org



Border Angels

www.borderangels.org



Or join the effort at: www.facebook.com/ICEBreakersCoalition



March 6, 2019



https://icebreakers.bandcamp.com/releases (music link) contribute to this article

