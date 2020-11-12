newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | police / legal NEWS: PPB used force at least 1582 times at protests up until June 30 e-mail: author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org On November 11, the Portland Police Bureau shared with its Training

Advisory Council the use of force numbers for 2nd Quarter 2020 related

to "crowd control." The data show that the PPB overall used force 2378

On November 11, the Portland Police Bureau shared with its Training

Advisory Council the use of force numbers for 2nd Quarter 2020 related

to "crowd control." The data show that the PPB overall used force 2378

times at protests. While the Force Inspector claimed most of these were

"category IV" low level uses like "control against resistance" and

"resisted handcuffing," in fact 1582 uses-- or 66.5%-- were the use of

chemical agents, impact weapons or "strikes/kicks."



Portland Copwatch was able to take a screen capture of the data and

posted it at:



http://www.portlandcopwatch.org/force_data_protestsQ2_2020.jpg



Here are the data more clearly outlined as the screen capture isn't

entirely clear:



Aerosol restraint (aka pepper spray) 171

Baton strike 87

CS (tear) gas 203

Pepper spray ("OC") as chemical agent 133

"Sponge" impact rounds 158

FN 303 impact rounds (bb type pellets) 459

Marking impact rounds 189

R3DD (? unclear) impact rounds 170

Strikes/Kicks 12



Subtotal 1582



The Compliance Officer reviewing the PPB's use of force and force

reporting in regard to the US Dept. of Justice Settlement Agreement

found the PPB out of policy for failing to report these data in a timely

way. It would seem that on its face the PPB is also out of control in

using weapons on Portland community members.



