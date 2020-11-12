author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatch





Subject: NEWS: PPB used force at least 1582 times at protests up until June 30
On November 11, the Portland Police Bureau shared with its Training
Advisory Council the use of force numbers for 2nd Quarter 2020 related
to "crowd control." The data show that the PPB overall used force 2378
times at protests. While the Force Inspector claimed most of these were
"category IV" low level uses like "control against resistance" and
"resisted handcuffing," in fact 1582 uses-- or 66.5%-- were the use of
chemical agents, impact weapons or "strikes/kicks."
Portland Copwatch was able to take a screen capture of the data and
posted it at:
http://www.portlandcopwatch.org/force_data_protestsQ2_2020.jpg
Here are the data more clearly outlined as the screen capture isn't
entirely clear:
Aerosol restraint (aka pepper spray) 171
Baton strike 87
CS (tear) gas 203
Pepper spray ("OC") as chemical agent 133
"Sponge" impact rounds 158
FN 303 impact rounds (bb type pellets) 459
Marking impact rounds 189
R3DD (? unclear) impact rounds 170
Strikes/Kicks 12
Subtotal 1582
The Compliance Officer reviewing the PPB's use of force and force
reporting in regard to the US Dept. of Justice Settlement Agreement
found the PPB out of policy for failing to report these data in a timely
way. It would seem that on its face the PPB is also out of control in
using weapons on Portland community members.
For more information contact Portland Copwatch at 503-236-3065.