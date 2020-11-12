resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements global 12.Nov.2020 13:00
economic justice

G20 Holds Extraordinary Debt Reduction Meeting

author: Zach Conti        e-mail:e-mail: zach@jubileeusa.org
On Friday, the G20 convenes an extraordinary meeting on debt reduction for developing countries affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis.
On Friday, the G20 convenes an extraordinary meeting on debt reduction for developing countries affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis.

"The G20 recognizes that many vulnerable countries won't move beyond this crisis without significant debt relief," said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA Network. "While a new debt relief process is positive, we remain concerned that a number of developing countries who need relief, are not able to qualify for this process."

In October the G20 agreed, in principle, to create a "Common Framework for Debt Treatment beyond Debt Service Suspension Initiative." The initial G20 debt suspension initiative allows the 73 poorest countries to stop paying debts through mid-2021. 46 countries freed up $5 billion because of the program passed by the G20 in April.

Ahead of Friday's G20 finance minister meeting, on November 12th, chiefs of 450 public banks, heads of state and other world leaders met on their collective response to the coronavirus crisis and recovery. The "Finance in Common" Summit is backed by Emmanuel Macron, President of France and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterrez.

The gathering offered a platform for the banks, with combined assets of $11 trillion, to explore cooperation and common approaches on development, climate issues and coronavirus response.

"A central recommendation the summit encouraged is that development banks need to increase their support of countries to confront the coronavirus crisis," said LeCompte. "For development banks to expand their role in the scale required, publicly-funded banks will need more resources, innovative tools and greater coordination."

The Presidents and Prime Ministers of the G20 meet for their summit on November 21st through 22nd. On December 1st, Italy takes over the G20 Presidency.

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. www.jubileeusa.org

homepage: homepage: http://https://www.jubileeusa.org/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion