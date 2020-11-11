|
Rose City Antifa mobile honeypot networks exposed
author: Duncan Lemp
|
For the last two months, we've been wardriving antifa rioters, letting them associate with mobile honeypots to access internet, so we could look at their traffic
contribute to this article
contribute to this article
add comment to discussion
I was not able to complete all the mapping. There is a core group of Rose City Antifa that all came up together. Little baby anarchists and crust punks. They brought in kids - like Brady Carmichael, who was probably 12-13 at time many of the old pics I found in their Facebooks were posted. They made the mistake of posting a Publicly visible group photo. They all show up in the YT vids from Portland riots starting 2016 and beyond.
They are surrounded by a much larger network of community activists, organizers, outreach folks, facilitators, etc. I was able to tag some of them as well. There is a huge image set that will have to go along with this. I'm not going to clean this up too much. There are lots of my personal notes here referencing their relationships and specific images. I'll post them to Mega.
Remember, all of this was gained from my mad OSINT skills and their retarded use of social media. And Facebook had different settings back then. FB has closed most of the holes I used to use.
I have tagged a lot of them as Antifa, Black Bloc, etc. Not all Antifa go out blocced up. Many are have support or admin roles. The ones I knew were into a specific thing, I'd tag them.
Take this and run with it.
++++++++++++++
Core Group
++++++++++++++
Antifa - Heidi Sipress "Heidi Lee" - Black Bloc - Free palestine activist - Marxist
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011976004589 . Member of All African People's Revolutionary Party - Oregon
Antifa Organizer "Candi Brings Plenty" - real name possibly Cante Skuya - tags all the Antifa in mass posts from riots. At Standing Rock with Connor Yates below. "I identify as an Indigenous Queer, Two Spirit, Oglala Lakota Sioux cis Woman. I use the pronouns: She/Her/Hers & They/Them/Theirs. Since taking my place as the Two Spirit Nation Itanćan and founder..."
https://www.facebook.com/CanteSkuya27
https://youtu.be/QSnmvFAw1so?t=1m40s
Antifa - Black Bloc - Meagan Vogel - Girlfriend of Luis Marquez - in the core group of Rose City Antifa. is in the group photo. Changes her hair often. Always at PP rallies with Luis. In lots of video. BerniePDX leader.
https://www.facebook.com/meagan.vogel.96
Dated this dude Josh Schartzbauer in 2016 before Luis
https://www.facebook.com/john.schwartzbauer.1
Family members -
https://www.facebook.com/kelly.vogel.908
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006680208533
https://www.facebook.com/debbie.vogel.146
https://www.facebook.com/michael.w.vogel
Antifa - Connor Yates alt is "June Ann Tifa" - standing Rock participant - hangs out with Meagan, Brady, Kensie, and is in the group photo.
https://www.facebook.com/connor.yates.1694
Antifa - Patti Riley - hangs out with Luiz GF, Brady, Kensie, and is in the group photo.
https://www.facebook.com/patti.riley1 She is engaged to Jedidiah Plugs McGregor. https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=5m30s
Brady Carmichael - "JC James"
in a ton of AnComm groups - friends with Luis's Girlfriend
https://www.facebook.com/amazingdancezing (UNDERAGE) - confirmed black bloc
See him at 1:42 mark here https://youtu.be/b2wtjN5WFr8
His Antifa Alt "JC James" - https://www.facebook.com/brady.carmichael.393
See him harassing J Gibson unmasked here https://youtu.be/L9VYRVb5cGc
https://youtu.be/pc2nQGE0yCc
ANTIFA - Jedidiah "Plugs" McGregor - hangs out with Meagan Vogel, Brady, Kensie, Sonny Keithley
- Black bloc -and is in the group photo. See pic above with Sonny Keithley https://www.facebook.com/jedidiah.mcgregor.1
https://youtu.be/L9VYRVb5cGc?t=1m36s
https://youtu.be/5zIoYvcJM8Y?t=2m14s
Zoe Frusciante AKA Zoe Graham
<<<---May 4th 2018
Antifa - Black bloc - Zoe Frusciante AKA Zoe Graham - Full-on AnComm - hangs out with Luiz GF, Brady, Kensie, and is in the group photo. https://www.facebook.com/zoe.frusciante.1
John Lynch - tight with McGregor and Patti - Patti's brother.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100004062663499
ANTIFA - Black bloc - Real name likely Margo Pierson- AKA Briana "Bri" Pearson - divorced - Maiden name I believe is Breckenridge. Profile all antifa shit
https://www.facebook.com/briana.pearson76
Her family
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002182028451
Mom - https://www.facebook.com/sarah.breckenridge.5
Sonny Keithly
https://youtu.be/uUtHhU2QLwA?t=12s
https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8?t=31m13s
ANTIFA - Sonny Keithley - possible the one who punched one of the PP folks - RASH/SHARP - Black bloc - ANTIFA STUFF ALL OVER HIS PROFILE.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010926482238
Dates Jo (Joanne?) Oaks
https://www.facebook.com/jo.oaks.3
His family members
https://www.facebook.com/christine.robersonkeithley
https://www.facebook.com/debi.a.keithley
https://www.facebook.com/ashleigh.keithley
https://www.facebook.com/elijah.keithley.71
https://www.facebook.com/sarah.field.169
Gets his ass beaten here - https://youtu.be/b9RtuAshnmM?t=3m47s
Walking by here - https://youtu.be/o_zTb3ifuM8?t=32s
Talking here - https://youtu.be/pc2nQGE0yCc?t=5m19s
ANTIFA - Lee Wright "Lee Eel" - commie Marxist - Friends with Luiz - behind Luiz in pic
https://www.facebook.com/lee.wright.106
Assists Luiz here - https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=7m39s
https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=5m31s
??
ANTIFA - black bloc - Real name likely Justin Mcmurphy Hendershot - AKA Lucy Hendershot or Lucy Liz or Lucy Elizabeth - - runs with the whole PDX crew https://www.facebook.com/LucyLizPDX
ANTIFA - Black Bloc - Tara Parrish - in the Antifa pic with Brady Carmichael and Kensie - she aged fast? Can the middle pic she was tagged in truly be her?
https://www.facebook.com/tarancognita
ANTIFA - Kensie Christman - in with the inner circle of Rose City faggots. Hangs with Tara and Brady - probably UNDERAGE. In the pic with Brady. https://www.facebook.com/kenzie.christman.7
<---behind Luiz at Tiny's going away party
Antifa - Standard Shaefer - Marxist
one of the city's most vocal advocates for police reform and accountability. In a ton of Anarchist and commie Portland FB groups - https://www.facebook.com/standard.schaefer
https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8?t=15m53s
https://youtu.be/UZOXALGkSaY?t=9m2s
Samson (Sammy) Black - protests a lot, feminist, Marxist - in a lot of commie groups
https://www.facebook.com/samson.black
Elijah Deschera - marxist - occupy and Resistance movements -
https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=3m39s
https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=5m28s
rally goer - most of the other activists tag him a lot so he's very active.
https://www.facebook.com/elijahdeschera
ANTIFA - Tobei Davies - first name starts with G - black bloc
https://www.facebook.com/gdavies79
See her at https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=5m30s
Antifa - Star Stauffer - black bloc - slutty and hot AF https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010623072802
Antifa - black bloc - Jeff Badger - all AnComm - Marxist https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003200539295
In the crowd to the right https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=8m5s
Antifa - Antonio Zamora - blockade ICE - Marxist - started off many years ago in street protests usually carrying the mic - used to go out in football shoulder pads
5 ft 11 in hispanic male weighing approximately 240 lbs. https://www.facebook.com/antonio.zamora.10 - open friends list
See him at https://youtu.be/m6YN6PmVfv8?t=14m8s
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/antifa-arrest-attack-proud-boys-bus-portland-protests/283-1a500ebe-7c2c-4b2f-8492-4c10a633006f
<<<< https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=3m18s
<-----June 30, 2017 Patriot Prayer - probable
See him at 1:29 mark - https://youtu.be/o1DcGkMNPWs?t=1m29s
Antifa - Jacob Alejandro Bureros - organizer, protestor, most always he's the one with the mic speaking. Super BernieBro. Works with Luis Marquez on events. Lots of good names to mine from this profile.
https://www.facebook.com/jac.b.nimble23
Susan Anglada Bartley - ass to die for. Anarcho-Feminist
ANTIFA - Cody Urban - vegan
https://www.facebook.com/cody.urban.58
See him at Portland Mayday 2018
https://youtu.be/qa1EBQsrdcY?t=53m1s
Cherry Garcia - Occupy ICE - in a TON of anarchist groups - knows a number of the others on this list
https://www.facebook.com/cherry.garcia.98837399
ANTIFA - black bloc - Gregory Samson
https://www.facebook.com/gregory.samson.7
His wife and daughter
Midori Samson
https://www.facebook.com/midori.samson
Community Organizers, Supporters, etc
Melissa Cornelius Lang - SURJ, Occupy, Resistance
https://www.facebook.com/melissa.c.lang.9
Gregory L Franklyn - Union organizer, gay
https://www.facebook.com/glfranklyn
https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8?t=2m16s
He actually tried to stop Luiz from bullying the biker in this video. Very interesting. Watch the exchange.
https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=4m47s
https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=3m17s
Ibrahim B Mubarak - social organizer, BLM, Muslim activist, SURJ, Homeless activist
https://www.facebook.com/ibrahim.b.mubarak
ANTIFA - Lime Novér - account locked down tightly - Previous Fb name was Emil Zook
https://www.facebook.com/lime.nover161
Occupy - SURJ - Resistance
https://www.facebook.com/ashley.couch.9212
Kathryn Kendall "Kendall Kendall" - Organizer, SURJ. Lots of the core group are friends with her and get tagged with her. Handler.
https://www.facebook.com/kathryn.kendall.12
Lydia Barger
https://www.facebook.com/lydiaverenabarger - open friends list
Her dad - https://www.facebook.com/ProfeKeith
Antifa - Kimbo Martinez - "Letty Lu" - gay, Native Hispanic mix
https://www.facebook.com/kimbo.martinez.7
Family member - https://www.facebook.com/norma.figueroa.56
Steve Moon - hippie fag - dijerdoo player - not as active as some
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000656308744
Adam J Neve - Fat beardy nerd troll protestor
https://www.facebook.com/adamjneve1
Daniele Holloway
https://www.facebook.com/californiabornbayareabred
Deborah Norton-Kertson - cop watch occupy, carrying banners a lot - Medic at protests
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009162459371
Malcolm Chaddock
https://www.facebook.com/malcolmc
See him at https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=5m5s
Cameron Stark
https://www.facebook.com/killacam214
James Krane - lots of them tag him in everything
https://www.facebook.com/ripcityview
https://youtu.be/uUtHhU2QLwA?t=49s
https://youtu.be/pVw8Gjwhhvo?t=2m6s
Emily Littela - anarchist - can't find a pic yet - Graduated at Yale in 2007 with Molecular Biology BS https://www.facebook.com/emily.littela
Megan Reno "Cat Ren"
https://www.facebook.com/Megan.Reno
Needs More Work
Antifa - Heather Clark - https://www.facebook.com/heather.clark.10690
Antifa - Shirin Marie - https://www.facebook.com/missysherryd
https://www.facebook.com/michele.darr
https://www.facebook.com/AshweeShmash
Cleopatra Jones - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010321691797
https://www.facebook.com/lisa.fay1968
https://www.facebook.com/risewiththephoenix11
https://www.facebook.com/deb.reitenour
https://www.facebook.com/margejacobsen
https://www.facebook.com/cameronwhittenpdx - open list - community organizer
https://www.facebook.com/lisa.ortiz01 - open friends list
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011471118982 - open friends list
https://www.facebook.com/laura.loforti - open friends list
https://www.facebook.com/ellie.eaton.946 - open friends list - confirmed Antifa
https://www.facebook.com/jamieshead
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000656308744
https://www.facebook.com/susie.bartley.7
https://www.facebook.com/margoatblack
https://www.facebook.com/danielmkaufman
https://www.facebook.com/chloesha
https://www.facebook.com/natesa.leanna
https://www.facebook.com/mwaliyaoya
https://www.facebook.com/katnstevens
https://www.facebook.com/shamus.cooke - confirmed Antifa - Marxist - not black bloc tho
https://www.facebook.com/lakeitha.elliott
https://www.facebook.com/GregoryRMcKelvey
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012100086645
https://www.facebook.com/jenny.chu.37051579
https://www.facebook.com/afrikanxarab
https://www.facebook.com/theonlythingicanthinkof
https://www.facebook.com/lalit.marquez (no secret) lead rat - no mask - SHARP
https://www.facebook.com/evan.burchfield.71
https://www.facebook.com/vania.lucio.5
https://www.facebook.com/trevor.arnold.587268 - Hobo Antifa - open friends list - lots to mine in there. Name Trevor Arnold
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013900410176
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010365459541
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009939009488
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008635892180
https://www.facebook.com/alicessuicide
https://www.facebook.com/notmagnusbane
https://www.facebook.com/brendan.watson.79
https://www.facebook.com/claudia.firriolo
https://www.facebook.com/jacob.micheal.3
https://www.facebook.com/hailskatan666
https://www.facebook.com/davia.fulford
https://www.facebook.com/Andrewtagliafierro
https://www.facebook.com/elijah.marshall.3998
https://www.facebook.com/michael.amoroso.180
https://www.facebook.com/chancekintzley
https://www.facebook.com/quique.rod.5
https://www.facebook.com/PhePheAtLochRaven
https://www.facebook.com/sophie.geffken
https://www.facebook.com/sarynium
https://www.facebook.com/lalalubercation
https://www.facebook.com/ArtistFormerlyKnownAsMale
https://www.facebook.com/jane.hodges.967 - commie
https://www.facebook.com/caramazzola - friends with a several of the core crew
https://www.facebook.com/cupitus
https://www.facebook.com/evan.e.goodson
https://www.facebook.com/mrpeach23 - also hangs out in Asheville with NC AF crew
James peach at 2:55 - https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=2m55s
https://www.facebook.com/mieisenberg
To Be identified
https://youtu.be/otSmYYFRP78?t=2m12s
https://youtu.be/otSmYYFRP78?t=4m29s
?
https://youtu.be/otSmYYFRP78?t=5m31s
https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=8m53s
https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=3m25s
https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=2m37s
https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=5m58s
<---flag burner in previous vid
https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=9m16s
altercation
Vancouver WA - surveillance team https://youtu.be/41c2diV6rDE
https://youtu.be/QSnmvFAw1so?t=58s
Gun - https://youtu.be/t3iys9n5yxw?t=2m38s
https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8
https://youtu.be/3lXQFFkvjAM
<< https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=2m52s
<<<< https://youtu.be/Br9hvd_oldg
https://youtu.be/b9RtuAshnmM
https://youtu.be/HjQ0MfY_Kq8?t=2m27s
https://youtu.be/m6YN6PmVfv8?t=3m24s
https://youtu.be/o_zTb3ifuM8
https://youtu.be/o_zTb3ifuM8?t=24s
https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg
Antifa recruiter who interrupted PP rally with loud megaphone and siren
https://youtu.be/e6Ecf0S8qvM
Tits out girl from the day Petey made his debut
https://youtu.be/v6fgEW1YWWQ
https://youtu.be/q3AW7ZzcRc4
https://youtu.be/YxfKRGfiAYI?t=4m32s
https://youtu.be/fJufM2mxZOY?t=3m10s
https://youtu.be/UZOXALGkSaY?t=10m22s
https://youtu.be/H7IBaxXYV-8?t=5s
Frosted Grey haired antifa unmasked
Dude rufio punch in the middle, black Marxist on the left.
Antifa photographer always there
https://youtu.be/5zIoYvcJM8Y?t=1m23s
Organizations and Groups
Most of the people above are in these groups
Eastside Portland Air Coalition - https://www.facebook.com/groups/448557395350732/about/
PortlandCHRP - Portland Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines - commies - https://www.facebook.com/portlandchrp/
All African People's Revolutionary Party - Oregon - https://www.facebook.com/AAPRPOregon/
RJOC- Racial Justice Organizing Committee Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/150645702008503/about/
Washington Kitsap SURJ https://www.facebook.com/groups/KitsapSURJ/about/
SURJ Pdx Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/surjpdx/about/
ACLU People Power Portland https://www.facebook.com/groups/resistpdx/?ref=br_rs
PORTLAND ACTIVIST EVENTS - PDX Activist Calendar - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469428586680596/about/
IMAMAA (Inner City Muslim American Movement and Associates} - https://www.facebook.com/groups/699412933530941/about/
Portland Peaceful Response Coalition (PPRC) - https://www.facebook.com/groups/119185818105909/about/
#OccupyICEPDX
#OurResistance
Anti-Racist Reading Room
FTP FILM THE POLICE PORTLAND
Oregon Watch the Cops-Help take a bite out of police crime
PDX Outreach for Justice
Solidarity Strike and Resistance
Jacobin PDX Reading Group
PCPs for a Progressive Oregon
Activist Connection Events (ACEs) Hosted By Progressive Oregon
PDX Outreach for Justice
ForWARD: For White Accountability in Racial Dialogue
Portland Against Hateful Borders
Tacoma/Pierce County Interfaith Immigrant/Refugee/Anti-Bias Roundtable
ERACISM-PDX
A ton of them are in - https://www.facebook.com/groups/491045857750805/?ref=search
Direct Action Alliance - infiltrate this is you can - PDX