newswire article reporting portland metro 11.Nov.2020 01:32
actions & protests | technology

Rose City Antifa mobile honeypot networks exposed

author: Duncan Lemp
For the last two months, we've been wardriving antifa rioters, letting them associate with mobile honeypots to access internet, so we could look at their traffic
.

contribute to this article


Rose City Starter Pack - Circa Late 2018 11.Nov.2020 01:37
Pastebin link

ose City Antifa Starter Pack - Circa Late 2018

I was not able to complete all the mapping. There is a core group of Rose City Antifa that all came up together. Little baby anarchists and crust punks. They brought in kids - like Brady Carmichael, who was probably 12-13 at time many of the old pics I found in their Facebooks were posted. They made the mistake of posting a Publicly visible group photo. They all show up in the YT vids from Portland riots starting 2016 and beyond.

They are surrounded by a much larger network of community activists, organizers, outreach folks, facilitators, etc. I was able to tag some of them as well. There is a huge image set that will have to go along with this. I'm not going to clean this up too much. There are lots of my personal notes here referencing their relationships and specific images. I'll post them to Mega.

Remember, all of this was gained from my mad OSINT skills and their retarded use of social media. And Facebook had different settings back then. FB has closed most of the holes I used to use.

I have tagged a lot of them as Antifa, Black Bloc, etc. Not all Antifa go out blocced up. Many are have support or admin roles. The ones I knew were into a specific thing, I'd tag them.

Take this and run with it.

++++++++++++++
Core Group
++++++++++++++



Antifa - Heidi Sipress "Heidi Lee" - Black Bloc - Free palestine activist - Marxist
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011976004589 . Member of All African People's Revolutionary Party - Oregon


Antifa Organizer "Candi Brings Plenty" - real name possibly Cante Skuya - tags all the Antifa in mass posts from riots. At Standing Rock with Connor Yates below. "I identify as an Indigenous Queer, Two Spirit, Oglala Lakota Sioux cis Woman. I use the pronouns: She/Her/Hers & They/Them/Theirs. Since taking my place as the Two Spirit Nation Itan&#263;an and founder..."
 https://www.facebook.com/CanteSkuya27

 https://youtu.be/QSnmvFAw1so?t=1m40s
Antifa - Black Bloc - Meagan Vogel - Girlfriend of Luis Marquez - in the core group of Rose City Antifa. is in the group photo. Changes her hair often. Always at PP rallies with Luis. In lots of video. BerniePDX leader.
 https://www.facebook.com/meagan.vogel.96
Dated this dude Josh Schartzbauer in 2016 before Luis
 https://www.facebook.com/john.schwartzbauer.1

Family members -
 https://www.facebook.com/kelly.vogel.908
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006680208533
 https://www.facebook.com/debbie.vogel.146
 https://www.facebook.com/michael.w.vogel

Antifa - Connor Yates alt is "June Ann Tifa" - standing Rock participant - hangs out with Meagan, Brady, Kensie, and is in the group photo.
 https://www.facebook.com/connor.yates.1694




Antifa - Patti Riley - hangs out with Luiz GF, Brady, Kensie, and is in the group photo.
 https://www.facebook.com/patti.riley1 She is engaged to Jedidiah Plugs McGregor.  https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=5m30s



Brady Carmichael - "JC James"



in a ton of AnComm groups - friends with Luis's Girlfriend
 https://www.facebook.com/amazingdancezing (UNDERAGE) - confirmed black bloc
See him at 1:42 mark here  https://youtu.be/b2wtjN5WFr8
His Antifa Alt "JC James" -  https://www.facebook.com/brady.carmichael.393
See him harassing J Gibson unmasked here  https://youtu.be/L9VYRVb5cGc
 https://youtu.be/pc2nQGE0yCc




ANTIFA - Jedidiah "Plugs" McGregor - hangs out with Meagan Vogel, Brady, Kensie, Sonny Keithley

- Black bloc -and is in the group photo. See pic above with Sonny Keithley  https://www.facebook.com/jedidiah.mcgregor.1
 https://youtu.be/L9VYRVb5cGc?t=1m36s
 https://youtu.be/5zIoYvcJM8Y?t=2m14s






Zoe Frusciante AKA Zoe Graham
<<<---May 4th 2018
Antifa - Black bloc - Zoe Frusciante AKA Zoe Graham - Full-on AnComm - hangs out with Luiz GF, Brady, Kensie, and is in the group photo.  https://www.facebook.com/zoe.frusciante.1


John Lynch - tight with McGregor and Patti - Patti's brother.
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100004062663499


ANTIFA - Black bloc - Real name likely Margo Pierson- AKA Briana "Bri" Pearson - divorced - Maiden name I believe is Breckenridge. Profile all antifa shit
 https://www.facebook.com/briana.pearson76
Her family
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002182028451
Mom -  https://www.facebook.com/sarah.breckenridge.5



Sonny Keithly

 https://youtu.be/uUtHhU2QLwA?t=12s
 https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8?t=31m13s
ANTIFA - Sonny Keithley - possible the one who punched one of the PP folks - RASH/SHARP - Black bloc - ANTIFA STUFF ALL OVER HIS PROFILE.
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010926482238
Dates Jo (Joanne?) Oaks
 https://www.facebook.com/jo.oaks.3
His family members
 https://www.facebook.com/christine.robersonkeithley
 https://www.facebook.com/debi.a.keithley
 https://www.facebook.com/ashleigh.keithley
 https://www.facebook.com/elijah.keithley.71
 https://www.facebook.com/sarah.field.169
Gets his ass beaten here -  https://youtu.be/b9RtuAshnmM?t=3m47s
Walking by here -  https://youtu.be/o_zTb3ifuM8?t=32s
Talking here -  https://youtu.be/pc2nQGE0yCc?t=5m19s




ANTIFA - Lee Wright "Lee Eel" - commie Marxist - Friends with Luiz - behind Luiz in pic
 https://www.facebook.com/lee.wright.106
Assists Luiz here -  https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=7m39s
 https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=5m31s




??
ANTIFA - black bloc - Real name likely Justin Mcmurphy Hendershot - AKA Lucy Hendershot or Lucy Liz or Lucy Elizabeth - - runs with the whole PDX crew  https://www.facebook.com/LucyLizPDX


ANTIFA - Black Bloc - Tara Parrish - in the Antifa pic with Brady Carmichael and Kensie - she aged fast? Can the middle pic she was tagged in truly be her?
 https://www.facebook.com/tarancognita


ANTIFA - Kensie Christman - in with the inner circle of Rose City faggots. Hangs with Tara and Brady - probably UNDERAGE. In the pic with Brady.  https://www.facebook.com/kenzie.christman.7

<---behind Luiz at Tiny's going away party

Antifa - Standard Shaefer - Marxist
one of the city's most vocal advocates for police reform and accountability. In a ton of Anarchist and commie Portland FB groups - https://www.facebook.com/standard.schaefer
 https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8?t=15m53s
 https://youtu.be/UZOXALGkSaY?t=9m2s




Samson (Sammy) Black - protests a lot, feminist, Marxist - in a lot of commie groups
 https://www.facebook.com/samson.black



Elijah Deschera - marxist - occupy and Resistance movements -

 https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=3m39s
 https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=5m28s
rally goer - most of the other activists tag him a lot so he's very active.
 https://www.facebook.com/elijahdeschera




ANTIFA - Tobei Davies - first name starts with G - black bloc
 https://www.facebook.com/gdavies79
See her at  https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=5m30s


Antifa - Star Stauffer - black bloc - slutty and hot AF  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010623072802


Antifa - black bloc - Jeff Badger - all AnComm - Marxist  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003200539295
In the crowd to the right  https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=8m5s





Antifa - Antonio Zamora - blockade ICE - Marxist - started off many years ago in street protests usually carrying the mic - used to go out in football shoulder pads
5 ft 11 in hispanic male weighing approximately 240 lbs. https://www.facebook.com/antonio.zamora.10 - open friends list
See him at  https://youtu.be/m6YN6PmVfv8?t=14m8s
 https://www.kgw.com/article/news/antifa-arrest-attack-proud-boys-bus-portland-protests/283-1a500ebe-7c2c-4b2f-8492-4c10a633006f



<<<<  https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=3m18s
<-----June 30, 2017 Patriot Prayer - probable
See him at 1:29 mark -  https://youtu.be/o1DcGkMNPWs?t=1m29s
Antifa - Jacob Alejandro Bureros - organizer, protestor, most always he's the one with the mic speaking. Super BernieBro. Works with Luis Marquez on events. Lots of good names to mine from this profile.
 https://www.facebook.com/jac.b.nimble23


Susan Anglada Bartley - ass to die for. Anarcho-Feminist






ANTIFA - Cody Urban - vegan
 https://www.facebook.com/cody.urban.58
See him at Portland Mayday 2018
 https://youtu.be/qa1EBQsrdcY?t=53m1s



Cherry Garcia - Occupy ICE - in a TON of anarchist groups - knows a number of the others on this list
 https://www.facebook.com/cherry.garcia.98837399




ANTIFA - black bloc - Gregory Samson
 https://www.facebook.com/gregory.samson.7
His wife and daughter

Midori Samson
 https://www.facebook.com/midori.samson

Community Organizers, Supporters, etc

Melissa Cornelius Lang - SURJ, Occupy, Resistance
 https://www.facebook.com/melissa.c.lang.9


Gregory L Franklyn - Union organizer, gay
 https://www.facebook.com/glfranklyn
 https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8?t=2m16s

He actually tried to stop Luiz from bullying the biker in this video. Very interesting. Watch the exchange.

 https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=4m47s
 https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg?t=3m17s



Ibrahim B Mubarak - social organizer, BLM, Muslim activist, SURJ, Homeless activist
 https://www.facebook.com/ibrahim.b.mubarak

ANTIFA - Lime Novér - account locked down tightly - Previous Fb name was Emil Zook
 https://www.facebook.com/lime.nover161

Occupy - SURJ - Resistance
 https://www.facebook.com/ashley.couch.9212




Kathryn Kendall "Kendall Kendall" - Organizer, SURJ. Lots of the core group are friends with her and get tagged with her. Handler.
 https://www.facebook.com/kathryn.kendall.12


Lydia Barger
 https://www.facebook.com/lydiaverenabarger - open friends list
Her dad -  https://www.facebook.com/ProfeKeith




Antifa - Kimbo Martinez - "Letty Lu" - gay, Native Hispanic mix
 https://www.facebook.com/kimbo.martinez.7
Family member -  https://www.facebook.com/norma.figueroa.56



Steve Moon - hippie fag - dijerdoo player - not as active as some
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000656308744


Adam J Neve - Fat beardy nerd troll protestor
 https://www.facebook.com/adamjneve1


Daniele Holloway
 https://www.facebook.com/californiabornbayareabred

Deborah Norton-Kertson - cop watch occupy, carrying banners a lot - Medic at protests
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009162459371

Malcolm Chaddock
 https://www.facebook.com/malcolmc
See him at  https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=5m5s



Cameron Stark
 https://www.facebook.com/killacam214

James Krane - lots of them tag him in everything
 https://www.facebook.com/ripcityview
 https://youtu.be/uUtHhU2QLwA?t=49s
 https://youtu.be/pVw8Gjwhhvo?t=2m6s



Emily Littela - anarchist - can't find a pic yet - Graduated at Yale in 2007 with Molecular Biology BS  https://www.facebook.com/emily.littela


Megan Reno "Cat Ren"
 https://www.facebook.com/Megan.Reno

Needs More Work

Antifa - Heather Clark -  https://www.facebook.com/heather.clark.10690
Antifa - Shirin Marie -  https://www.facebook.com/missysherryd
 https://www.facebook.com/michele.darr
 https://www.facebook.com/AshweeShmash
Cleopatra Jones -  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010321691797
 https://www.facebook.com/lisa.fay1968
 https://www.facebook.com/risewiththephoenix11
 https://www.facebook.com/deb.reitenour
 https://www.facebook.com/margejacobsen
 https://www.facebook.com/cameronwhittenpdx - open list - community organizer
 https://www.facebook.com/lisa.ortiz01 - open friends list
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011471118982 - open friends list
 https://www.facebook.com/laura.loforti - open friends list
 https://www.facebook.com/ellie.eaton.946 - open friends list - confirmed Antifa
 https://www.facebook.com/jamieshead
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000656308744
 https://www.facebook.com/susie.bartley.7
 https://www.facebook.com/margoatblack
 https://www.facebook.com/danielmkaufman
 https://www.facebook.com/chloesha
 https://www.facebook.com/natesa.leanna
 https://www.facebook.com/mwaliyaoya
 https://www.facebook.com/katnstevens
 https://www.facebook.com/shamus.cooke - confirmed Antifa - Marxist - not black bloc tho
 https://www.facebook.com/lakeitha.elliott
 https://www.facebook.com/GregoryRMcKelvey
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012100086645
 https://www.facebook.com/jenny.chu.37051579
 https://www.facebook.com/afrikanxarab
 https://www.facebook.com/theonlythingicanthinkof
 https://www.facebook.com/lalit.marquez (no secret) lead rat - no mask - SHARP
 https://www.facebook.com/evan.burchfield.71
 https://www.facebook.com/vania.lucio.5
 https://www.facebook.com/trevor.arnold.587268 - Hobo Antifa - open friends list - lots to mine in there. Name Trevor Arnold
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013900410176
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010365459541
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009939009488
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008635892180
 https://www.facebook.com/alicessuicide
 https://www.facebook.com/notmagnusbane
 https://www.facebook.com/brendan.watson.79
 https://www.facebook.com/claudia.firriolo
 https://www.facebook.com/jacob.micheal.3
 https://www.facebook.com/hailskatan666
 https://www.facebook.com/davia.fulford
 https://www.facebook.com/Andrewtagliafierro
 https://www.facebook.com/elijah.marshall.3998
 https://www.facebook.com/michael.amoroso.180
 https://www.facebook.com/chancekintzley
 https://www.facebook.com/quique.rod.5
 https://www.facebook.com/PhePheAtLochRaven
 https://www.facebook.com/sophie.geffken
 https://www.facebook.com/sarynium
 https://www.facebook.com/lalalubercation
 https://www.facebook.com/ArtistFormerlyKnownAsMale
 https://www.facebook.com/jane.hodges.967 - commie
 https://www.facebook.com/caramazzola - friends with a several of the core crew
 https://www.facebook.com/cupitus
 https://www.facebook.com/evan.e.goodson

 https://www.facebook.com/mrpeach23 - also hangs out in Asheville with NC AF crew
James peach at 2:55 -  https://youtu.be/0HCR1QR4zMU?t=2m55s
 https://www.facebook.com/mieisenberg


To Be identified


 https://youtu.be/otSmYYFRP78?t=2m12s
 https://youtu.be/otSmYYFRP78?t=4m29s

?
 https://youtu.be/otSmYYFRP78?t=5m31s
 https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=8m53s



 https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=3m25s
 https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=2m37s


 https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=5m58s

<---flag burner in previous vid


 https://youtu.be/P4coh6EpHK8?t=9m16s
altercation


Vancouver WA - surveillance team  https://youtu.be/41c2diV6rDE



 https://youtu.be/QSnmvFAw1so?t=58s




Gun -  https://youtu.be/t3iys9n5yxw?t=2m38s













 https://youtu.be/OAvAv5HxRv8



 https://youtu.be/3lXQFFkvjAM











<< https://youtu.be/zbV6ySiR4Zs?t=2m52s

<<<<  https://youtu.be/Br9hvd_oldg


 https://youtu.be/b9RtuAshnmM


 https://youtu.be/HjQ0MfY_Kq8?t=2m27s



 https://youtu.be/m6YN6PmVfv8?t=3m24s













 https://youtu.be/o_zTb3ifuM8
 https://youtu.be/o_zTb3ifuM8?t=24s





 https://youtu.be/cTjAbfqLSTg

Antifa recruiter who interrupted PP rally with loud megaphone and siren
 https://youtu.be/e6Ecf0S8qvM


Tits out girl from the day Petey made his debut

 https://youtu.be/v6fgEW1YWWQ

 https://youtu.be/q3AW7ZzcRc4

 https://youtu.be/YxfKRGfiAYI?t=4m32s

 https://youtu.be/fJufM2mxZOY?t=3m10s

 https://youtu.be/UZOXALGkSaY?t=10m22s

 https://youtu.be/H7IBaxXYV-8?t=5s


Frosted Grey haired antifa unmasked
Dude rufio punch in the middle, black Marxist on the left.
Antifa photographer always there
 https://youtu.be/5zIoYvcJM8Y?t=1m23s











Organizations and Groups
Most of the people above are in these groups

Eastside Portland Air Coalition -  https://www.facebook.com/groups/448557395350732/about/
PortlandCHRP - Portland Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines - commies -  https://www.facebook.com/portlandchrp/
All African People's Revolutionary Party - Oregon -  https://www.facebook.com/AAPRPOregon/
RJOC- Racial Justice Organizing Committee Group -  https://www.facebook.com/groups/150645702008503/about/
Washington Kitsap SURJ  https://www.facebook.com/groups/KitsapSURJ/about/
SURJ Pdx Group  https://www.facebook.com/groups/surjpdx/about/
ACLU People Power Portland  https://www.facebook.com/groups/resistpdx/?ref=br_rs
PORTLAND ACTIVIST EVENTS - PDX Activist Calendar -  https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469428586680596/about/
IMAMAA (Inner City Muslim American Movement and Associates} -  https://www.facebook.com/groups/699412933530941/about/
Portland Peaceful Response Coalition (PPRC) -  https://www.facebook.com/groups/119185818105909/about/
#OccupyICEPDX
#OurResistance
Anti-Racist Reading Room
FTP FILM THE POLICE PORTLAND
Oregon Watch the Cops-Help take a bite out of police crime
PDX Outreach for Justice
Solidarity Strike and Resistance
Jacobin PDX Reading Group
PCPs for a Progressive Oregon
Activist Connection Events (ACEs) Hosted By Progressive Oregon
PDX Outreach for Justice
ForWARD: For White Accountability in Racial Dialogue
Portland Against Hateful Borders
Tacoma/Pierce County Interfaith Immigrant/Refugee/Anti-Bias Roundtable
ERACISM-PDX
A ton of them are in -  https://www.facebook.com/groups/491045857750805/?ref=search
Direct Action Alliance - infiltrate this is you can - PDX

http://pastebin.com/45F7xKr1

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion