resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements united states 09.Nov.2020 07:07
community building | education

The Salish Sea Athenaeum

author: Salish Sea Athenaeum
The Salish Sea Athenaeum is now available in a new blog. ( https://SalishSeaAthenaeum.blogspot.com/)
Salish Sea Athenaeum  https://salishseaathenaeum.blogspot.com/


According to a 2015 Gallup Poll, 75% of Americans see widespread corruption in their government. It is not just a belief that the government is corrupt, but an actual fear of this corruption by the majority of Americans that raises the greatest concern.

A Chapman University Survey of American Fears found that: "Of the 89 potential fears the survey asked about, the one that the highest share of Americans said they were either "afraid" or "very afraid" of was federal government corruption. It was also the only fear that a majority of Americans said they shared." (Rampell 2015)

The Pew Research Center conducted a study of public trust in government between 1958 and 2019 and found that Americans' trust of their government was at a near all-time low in 2019. Only 17% of Americans today say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right "just about always" (3%) or "most of the time" (14%). (Pew Research Center 2019).

If the conclusions of these studies are true, the American government has become morass of corruption, with the majority of American citizens lacking trust in their elected officials and fearing their own government.

The Salish Sea Athenaeum  https://salishseaathenaeum.blogspot.com/ contains resources to help protect yourself against a corrupt and abusive government.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion