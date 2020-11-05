newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 11/06/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From GERMANY- In Poland protests continue over new abortion restrictions and in Britain the terror threat level has been raised. In Europe Covid cases are increasing rapidly and lockdowns are in place in many countries. China is angry that the US has approved the sale of attack drones to Taiwan. The US election is being followed globally, RDW has spent several days talking about little else. Here is a report on the change in relations between the US and Germany over the past four years.



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reviews the Spanish press that was published at the start of the US election. El Pais describes the election as a referendum on the global wave of populism. They also ran a piece on climate change, pointing out that another four years of Trump would have irreparable effects on efforts to counter the environmental damage. In El Mundo there was an analysis called "The intellectual legacy of a reality show president," pointing out how global politics have changed since his election. In Publico an opinion piece says that there are no leftist political parties in the US, just two right-wing parties, one ultra-right and one center right.



From JAPAN- A report on how countries across Asia are paying attention to the US election- with reports from Thailand, India, South Korea, and China. The new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the government has no plans to build new nuclear power plants or reactors, while it aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.



From CUBA- The Bolivian president-elect, Luis Arce, has called for the rebuilding of peace and economic stability, rejecting right wing attacks on homes and businesses. Fires in the Amazon rain forest in Brazil surged in October. A super typhoon destroyed some islands in the Philippines, the 18th this year. An investigation by Reveal and the LA Times shows that the Obama and Trump administrations detained tens of thousands of migrant children for longer than previously known. Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for dual US/Russian citizenship. Trump has approved selling the F-22 stealth aircraft to Israel, to make up for selling F-35s to the UAE.



