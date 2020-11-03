Your Community Is In For Very Strange Future

|
It's a scary mess about a future where the USA federal government is almost entirely a military machine, and the population must turn to local community cooperation to survive at all. It covers my pragmatic approach to local governance, psycho-political relationship analysis, and political election issues. There's no food canning or gold stacking stuff.
It will even include a truly terrifying beyond-dystopian horror/sci-fi novel so dark and disturbing that it would be best to avoid reading it at all. It illustrates the outcome when technology becomes stretched beyond all decent limits, and then morphs into high strangeness. In the end, solutions are suggested. Community Survival may work out in the end, but there is no limit to how bad it may get in the meantime.