Your Community Is In For Very Strange Future

After the final round has been been discharged in the computer hacking war which we are politely referring to as 'the election', people will have the 'pleasure' of slumming through the pseudo-blog that I am in the process of creating now. Well, it is no blog at all once you go beyond the front page. This here is really a blog, but as I pull in the initial sutures of my creature, I can already see that it's not really a blog at all. It comes forth from my horrid nest readings of Dmitri Orlov, Gerald Celente, Eric Zuesse, and even John Michael Greer. It's a scary mess about a future where the USA federal government is almost entirely a military machine, and the population must turn to local community cooperation to survive at all. It covers my pragmatic approach to local governance, psycho-political relationship analysis, and political election issues. There's no food canning or gold stacking stuff.



It will even include a truly terrifying beyond-dystopian horror/sci-fi novel so dark and disturbing that it would be best to avoid reading it at all. It illustrates the outcome when technology becomes stretched beyond all decent limits, and then morphs into high strangeness. In the end, solutions are suggested. Community Survival may work out in the end, but there is no limit to how bad it may get in the meantime.