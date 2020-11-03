How to disconnect unauthorized users from your Wi-Fi?

Why you should disconnect unauthorized users from your Wi-Fi? An outsider can use too much traffic and slow down your connection;

An outsider can download something illegal under your IP address, which means that you may have problems;

Unrecognized connections can pose a threat. a hacker will easily gain access to your data when connected to the main Wi-Fi. Who is using your Wi-Fi?

How do you know if someone is using your Wi-Fi? Just enter the IP of your router into your browser, login and go to DHCP settings.

You will see all connected devices under ?connected devices?. Make sure you learn all of them and remove the suspicious ones immediately.

If you are not sure which devices are legitimate, you can check the MAC addresses of trusted devices, or simply disconnect them from Wi-Fi. Also disconnect devices connected to the router via ethernet cable. The ones that remain are unauthorized connections. How to remove unwanted connections from your Wi-Fi? Change the Wi-Fi password and network name. Use a strong password and enable WPA2 encryption for added security. Of course, this is not the most convenient way, since you will have to provide the new password to trusted users and re-enter it on all connected devices every time you change it;

Use the router settings. Just open the ?Control Panel? of your router by entering its IP in your browser and follow the steps outlined in the ?Who uses my Wi-Fi? section. Disable suspicious connections and change the password immediately so that these users cannot reconnect;

Turn on MAC filtering. You can enable it through the settings of your router if it supports this option. Any device has its own individual MAC address. Therefore, only users with your approved MAC addresses will be able to connect to your network;

Use a third party app. There are many third party apps available to track unwanted users and turn them off. However, these applications are not recommended. If not, make sure you choose a secure and reliable application that does not collect your data or track activity on your network. How to keep your Wi-Fi secure? Create a guest network. The guest network isolates all connections from the main network. Guest users cannot see devices and personal data protected on a private network;

Use strong password and WPA2 encryption;

Disable SSID broadcast to prevent your system from broadcasting its presence;

Check your router settings regularly for suspicious connections;

Do not share files and devices on the network if you notice something suspicious until the problem is resolved;

Don't give out your Wi-Fi password to people you don't trust;

Change your password at least once or twice a month.