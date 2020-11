newswire article reposts united states government The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has not endorsed a Republican for president since 1972. author: Richard Bianco Today they endorsed @realDonaldTrump based on:



Economy/Jobs

Trade

China Policy

Fracking/Energy

Keeping America Open

Supreme Court

Stamina for the Job The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has not endorsed a Republican for president since 1972.



Today they endorsed @realDonaldTrump based on:



Economy/Jobs

Trade

China Policy

Fracking/Energy

Keeping America Open

Supreme Court

Stamina for the Job

Richard Bianco (@RichBianco1) November 1, 2020 contribute to this article add comment to discussion