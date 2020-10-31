resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 31.Oct.2020 16:54
election fraud | government

USA under Trump: Back to Pinochet?

author: Tomasz Konicz
Only "political theater" is being staged to give Trump a "law and order" image in the election campaign. The president wants to make political capital out of the escalation, warned Governor Brown according to the news magazine Newsweek.
USA under Trump: Back to Pinochet?

[This article published on 7/19/2020 is translated from the German on the Internet,  https://www.heise.de/tp/features/USA-unter-Trump-Zurueck-zu-Pinochet-4847245.html.]

US federal police practice "disappearances" of protesters in Portland, Oregon

Who will disappear this time? In the evening, after sunset, the great uncertainty spreads in Portland, Oregon: Large sedans follow demonstrators who participated in the ongoing protests against racism and police violence in the West American city. Suddenly, men dressed in military combat uniforms and hooded, get out of the car and - without exchanging a word with the surprised protesters - pick out individual protesters, drag them into their car and drive off with them.

What sounds like a feverish power fantasy of right-wing extremist policemen, who in their threatening emails signed with "NSU 2.0" announce the slaughter of children, is already bitter reality in the United States.

US media are currently reporting on special units of the US federal government that are on duty in the city - attacking and arresting protesters. The Trump administration has ostensibly sent these police units, including anti-terrorist units and border patrols, to Portland to secure federal facilities in the city, which has been embattled for months. The clashes between protesters and security forces have not subsided in Portland since the beginning of the uprising against police violence and racism in late May.

People demonstrate every evening in the center of the city, with clashes almost always between protesters and police forces. Although Portland is considered a left-wing bastion in the western United States, it is not an absolute exception. The demonstrations and actions continue in many cities in the USA.

Although the movement is now largely ignored by the mass media, it remains active. Explicitly anti-capitalist demonstrations, actions and protest rallies are also taking place almost daily, but they only make the headlines in exceptional cases: For example, when panicked millionaires threaten demonstrators with machine guns, when right-wingers once again race their cars into demonstrations, or when guillotines are set up in front of the estate of Amazon oligarch Jeff Bezos.

About two weeks ago, the Trump administration moved its federal troops to Portland to finally break up the ongoing protests in this city, which is also considered a nationwide progressive symbol. The city has been in a cycle of protests, police repression and further outrage, leading to new demonstrations, activists told media outlets. Every night is a "protest against the police actions of the previous night". Meanwhile, even Democratic politicians, such as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, have begun to criticize the hard and aggressive line of the police, who have been trying for nearly two months to end the protests with violence.

Fear is used to break the will of the population to resist

The deployment of federal police forces is considered an attempt to intensify this state repression. Many local activists also see the crackdown on the movement in Portland as a blueprint for a nationwide campaign of repression. However, the deployment of the martial federal police forces has so far only resulted in "further fanning the flames of tension," according to media reports, especially after a demonstrator was seriously injured by a federal police bullet. Demo paramedics who try to help an injured person are also beaten up.

The tactic of practicing the "disappearance" of demonstrators, which has now been adopted, is seen as a further escalation step that is intended to break the will of the population to resist by means of intimidation - and to awaken memories of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet in Chile, warned the US media in initial assessments of this new police tactic. Human rights activists described these methods as "kidnappings" and the "kidnapping of people on the streets".

Demonstrators are arrested and taken away in a civilian vehicle. Image: Video from Sparrow Project

Meanwhile, Democratic politicians are publicly calling on the Trump administration to withdraw its police forces from Oregon and Portland, where only "political theater" is being staged to give Trump a "law and order" image in the election campaign. The president wants to make political capital out of the escalation, warned Governor Brown according to the news magazine Newsweek.

The Esquire also noted that the police forces commanded by Chad Wolf, head of the Department of Homeland Security, have little evidence in their own reports of the leftist excesses of violence that serve to justify the deployment of federal government special forces in the city. Wolf spoke of "violence perpetrated by anarchists", although his ministry itself listed as evidence of this mainly "violent graffiti" that had been sprayed on federal buildings. Two more "dirty words on buildings" and Wolf will "call for air strikes," commented The Esquire.

DHS Minister Chad Wolf visited Portland and the heavily armed security forces: "Our men and women in uniform are patriots. We will never surrender to violent extremists on my watch". Picture: DHS

Election tactical reasons for repression

The increasing repression against the protest movement in the United States, however, may also have tangible strategic reasons. The movement is apparently to be stifled before the crisis in the United States has a full socio-economic impact and the movement, which is mainly directed against racism and police violence, increasingly enriches itself with socially motivated protests - and consequently gains further momentum.

The Trump administration is thus fighting against the increasingly scarce time in its instrumentalization of the federal police forces to combat protest: Washington wants to see calm restored by the time of the elections, since the social situation in the faltering Western hegemonic power will deteriorate massively.

The U.S. economy collapsed by a dizzying 37 percent in the second quarter of this year, which according to the latest forecasts will result in a contraction of the gross domestic product of 6.6 percent this year. The official, much-beautified unemployment rate was 13.3 percent in May, although the true extent of the crisis in American labor society only becomes apparent when looking at the employment rate of the working population of the United States. This fell from 61.2 percent in January to 52.8 percent in May this year, as CNBC explained on its website at the end of June. Nearly half of the US population has no job, the CNBC report warned.

Moreover, the transitional regulations adopted at the outbreak of the crisis, which at least delayed the total impoverishment of broad sections of the population somewhat, will soon expire: 25 million US citizens will soon lose their temporary unemployment benefits, the moratoria on evictions from rented housing will soon expire in many states, so that tens of thousands of destitute people will soon find themselves on the streets, while the pandemic is raging almost unhindered in the country, which has been largely ruined by a privatized healthcare sector, and is setting new records for new infections.

[Translator Marc: The CDC ruled on Oct 28, 2020 a moratorium on rent evictions is in effect until the pandemic is over.]

More and more people in the United States therefore have more and more reasons to take to the streets - and hardly anything left to lose. (Tomasz Konicz)

homepage: homepage: http://www.freembtranslations.net

there is absolutely no comparison between Trump and Pinochet 31.Oct.2020 18:01
~ link

this article is drivel. The people who were arrested at the federal courthouse had been allowed to be out there, for many weeks unending, by the local government officials in Portland and Governor Brown who collectively *refused* to prosecute or hold accountable protestors for violent and destructive acts toward public property.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schimdt has been sued in federal court for selective prosecution:
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439287.shtml

Schmidt also refused to prosecute Michael Reinoehl, a known felon who was arrested for carrying a loaded deadly firearm in Portland early July 2020, only to be released days later and then several weeks later stalked and killed a right wing activist in downtown:
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439197.shtml

the Multnomah County District Attorney is therefore responsible for allowing this violent criminal back on to the street to commit premeditated murder.

Portland, along with Seattle was declared an anarchist jurisdiction for their permissive policies in letting demonstrator arrested for acts of violence and destruction of property to go free, repeatedly, without penalty or sentencing during the summer 2020 rioting and demonstrations follwing death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. These cities and the governors of the states drew poor attention from the Trump administration even after being openly offered federal assistance to help provide law enforcement support in time of need during widespread street protests, which was explicitly turned down.


Hysterics as typical from some German author (how do <--they know what occurs in Oregon or Portland?), reposted to Portland Indymedia by marc1seed
Waste of bandwidth garbage.

RE: economics  Collapse began Sept 2019, and 2008 never ended 31.Oct.2020 18:08
gm link

Trump, or Biden, have no way, power or authority to "stop" the collapse or "help" citizens
the Privately Owned Central Banks are in control and will determine debt servitude for U.S. citizens and those of every other country on Earth who is subject to the world's default debt note fiat currency, the U.S. Dollar.


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439552.shtml

(It's 2020, and) The 2008 Economic Melt Down Never Ended.

 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U6zznPsG28

the 2008 economic melt down (which required the U.S. government to ask the privately owned Federal Reserve for an almost trillion-dollar 'stimulus' to prevent Global Credit Freeze) never ended; it merely went into overdrive starting in September 2019, and hyperspace in March 2020.

since that time, the Federal Reserve and other global private central banks have done nothing but expand into Infinite QE (quantitative easing), printing debt note fiat currency on computer screens to flood the globe with 'cheap' money. It is something like borrowing from your (personal) credit card and thinking you're 'rich'... but far, far worse and orders of magnitude larger.

ECONOMIC COLLAPSE: US Budget Deficit EXPLODES, POVERTY LEVEL SKYROCKETS. Mannarino  Steemit


 PROOF: Wall Street's Crisis Began 4 Months Before First Reported China Coronavirus Death
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438372.shtml

.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Wall Street pundits are all over cable news, repeating the mantra that "this is nothing like the last financial crisis," while seeking to lay the blame for all of the newly-announced bailout measures for Wall Street at the feet of the coronavirus. But in terms of Wall Street privatizing profits and socializing losses, this is exactly like the last financial crisis.

Wall Street's crisis has a specific launch date: September 17, 2019. That's when the Fed, for the first time since the last financial crisis, began dumping hundreds of billions of dollars a week into Wall Street's trading houses. That program, called "repo loans," now tallies up to more than $9 trillion in cumulative loans made to Wall Street at super-cheap borrowing rates. The first article we wrote on that Fed program was dated September 18, 2019 and titled: The Fed Intervened in Overnight Lending for First Time Since the Crash. Why It Matters to You.

September 17 was almost four months before the first death from coronavirus was reported in China on January 11, 2020 and five months before the first death was reported on February 28, 2020 in the U.S.



 post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism' 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/437997.shtml#465064
total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.

 Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money, Not The Real Economy Or Capitalism
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml

 (Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge: How The Rich Get Richer
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml


 Multi-Trillion $$ Helicopter Drop: Federal Reserve's Infinite Leverage For Any Collateral
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438417.shtml

 Federal Reserve: $1 Trillion Repo Ops -->*PER DAY* For Next 2 Months (!!!!!!!!!!!)
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438334.shtml

 $2 Trillion Congress 'Stimulus Package': Fed Right Now Expending That *EVERY 2 HOURS*
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438368.shtml

 November 2019  U.S. Corporate Debt Reached $10 Trillion = 47 PERCENT OF OVERALL ECONOMY.
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438415.shtml

 Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438151.shtml

 The way out for a world economy hooked on debt? More debt
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438001.shtml

 Debt Saturation Meltdown  Global Economy In Free Fall
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438296.shtml

 Debt-based economic model: Can the US dominate the global financial system forever?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438077.shtml

 US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml

Historian Thomas Frank: How Liberals Turned On The Working Class 31.Oct.2020 18:30
The Hill link

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439333.shtml

 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=151glS2WDNw

Historian and author, Thomas Frank, discusses his new book, 'The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism.'


_______________



more Thomas Frank 

 Millions Of Ordinary Americans Support Donald Trump. Here's Why
by Thomas Frank
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/03/431843.shtml

 The issue is not Hillary Clinton's Wall St links but Democrats' core dogmas
The Democratic party rejected the New Deal and its stress on working-class Americans in favour of a technocratic elite - is it time for a political revolution?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml#447801

 How The Democrats Lost Touch On Trade
author: Thomas Frank
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml

 Thomas Frank: Why Democrats Lose
Recorded 4/18/17
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ4AlwewH8Y

 Video: Thomas Frank: "Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society," 58 min
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml

 Frank: "how quickly and superficially liberals have been radicalized" 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml#453601
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdHHTfSMLiU

 more Thomas Frank (including an April 2017 must-see video) 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml#453600

 'The People, NO: A Brief History of Anti-Populism'  recent interview by Matt Taibbi / Katie Halper) about Frank's new book which covers the history of U.S. populism from 19th century
148,129 views  Aug 7, 2020
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5mIKZZrNoo

 *interview-only version* of the Thomas Frank podcast appearance
same interview content of Frank by Taibbi/Halper as ^above (except with the first 50 minutes of their podcast banter removed - straight from beginning of interview portion) :
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvxyEta01EU

