The Shortwave Report 10/30/20 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From SPAIN- Chileans overwhelmingly voted to reject the constitution which was drafted under the dictatorship of Pinochet. Huge demonstrations continued in Colombia to protest the government's failure to put into effect the measures agreed in the 2016 peace accord. Paramilitaries have continued to massacre indigenous and rural civilians, as well as hundreds of civic leaders this year. Despite US claims that the war on drugs in Colombia has been effective, this year has seen the largest cocaine crop ever produced. In Bolivia former president Evo Morales will be able to return to his native country without threat of arrest, though he will not have a role in government. Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez has found refuge in Spain from where he will continue to work against president Maduro.



From JAPAN- Japan and S Korea announced plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050- a commitment that the UN hopes big polluters will follow. A Japanese airline will reduce carbon emissions by using fuel made from animal fat. France and Germany announced new strict lockdowns as a second wave of Covid cases and deaths threatens to overwhelm their healthcare services.



From GERMANY- As I produce this show there has been a second, and perhaps third, assassination in France by Islamic fundamentalists. On Monday leaders of Islamic countries called for a boycott of French goods in reaction to the French President Macron's response to the murder of a French teacher by a fanatic the week before. By Wednesday there were massive anti-French rallies in many Muslim majority countries. Then French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo stirred the waters by ridiculing Turkish President Erdogan and Islamic beliefs on a new cover intended to anger Islamic fanatics. News of the new murders were just breaking as I began this show. Nurses in Poland are on strike over new stricter abortion laws. Then some brief updates on the global Covid pandemic.



