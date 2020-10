newswire article reporting united states government | media criticism Glenn Greenwald Resigns From The Intercept Which He Co-Founded author: Glenn Greenwald My Resignation From The Intercept



The same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press generally have engulfed the media outlet I co-founded, culminating in censorship of my own articles. https://t.co/dZrlYGfEBf



Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020



"The final, precipitating cause is that The Intercept's editors censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Joe Biden, the candidate vehemently supported by all Intercept editors involved in this effort at suppression."



Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020 "But the pathologies, illiberalism, and repressive mentality that led to the bizarre spectacle of my being censored by my own media outlet are ones that are not unique to The Intercept."



I'll be doing my journalism at Substack for now. Subscribe here: https://t.co/dZrlYGfEBf

Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020 contribute to this article add comment to discussion