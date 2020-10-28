resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary united states 28.Oct.2020 21:00
government | media criticism

This 'Election' Has Unleashed Mass Insanity

author: blues
For many years, I have been repeating myself, and I will do it again now:
Any circle of politically active individuals numbering about seven or more will very probably be infiltrated and devitalized within a few months. So I think you would be very naive to expect that any Democratic Party, or Republican Party operative would ever do much on behalf of the plebeians (who 'vote' for them). Soon I will unveil ('shill for') my new score voting (NOT RCV! -- but there's a 'twist') website which will explain how to break up the duopoly (it's not quite ready yet). In the mean time, do a little investigating!
We have all heard, over and over, from all the fake progressives, that Trump is The Great Orange Satan, and he is certainly no hero to the commonalty, But we should perhaps take a close look at a certain Mr. Joe Biden.

This pertains to a conspiracy fact. But rabid credulosity theorists and fascist Democrats will hate me. I'm sure no fan of Republicans, nor Trump, but it's looking like I will have to vote for Trump now.

Sorry. Soon I will unveil ('shill for') my score voting website which will explain how to break up the duopoly (it's not quite ready yet). In the mean time, do a little investigating!

<a href=" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaNXDq9LsdA&feature=youtu.be">Tucker Carlson Tonight 10/27/20 FULL SHOW - Breaking Fox News October 27, 2020 - YouTube</a>

Aaaaand -- It's gone!

But try this (while still available):

<a href=" https://altcensored.com/watch?v=3pg8yFvUD8I">Tony Bobulinski Full Interview with Tucker Carlson</a>

Meanwhile, expatriate to The People's Republic!

contribute to this article


video was a waste of time 29.Oct.2020 13:42
no wonder i dont watch Fox link

49 minutes wasted watching Tucker Carlson

very boring video / waste of time / semantics and speculation / who cares / capitalism investment crap / he said she said / they meant?

dont vote for trump just because of this video LOL

Dear Blues 29.Oct.2020 14:04
TM link

They are all Actors in a very bad play.

You can't win when they are all following 'the Yellow Brick Road'.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion