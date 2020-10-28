feature article announcements oregon & cascadia actions & protests | indigenous issues Warren Buffett Target of Klamath River Day of Action on Oct 23rd Tribal people, Fishermen, Conservationists Will Host Actions in at least four major cities and online calling for Klamath Dam Removal on Oct. 23rd



Klamath, California - Members of the Karuk, Yurok, Klamath and Hoopa Valley Tribes, fishermen, Klamath river users, and non-government organizations from throughout the nation are sponsoring a day of action for Klamath dam removal on October 23. They are demanding that Warren Buffet, the owner of Pacific Power and the Klamath River dams, keep his promise to remove the dams.



