feature article announcements | reporting portland metro actions & protests | human & civil rights My Friend, The Lone Vet passed away 10/12/20 Many times it would be "just him" and his sign.... many other times there were dozens or more who stood together with Joe in solidarity for justice .



Joe worked tirelessly for the ending homelessness and helping the houseless and to Stop the Sweeps. Joe worked tirelessly to get the Police horses off the streets, which finally did happen in Joe's lifetime. For about 1 year he protested every week at Sen. Blumenhour's Portland office, to pressure for the Impeachment of Bush.

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439491.shtml



Joe Walsh was a warrior for Justice, Peace and Laughter.

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439528.shtml read more>>