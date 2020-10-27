resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary global 27.Oct.2020 16:28
actions & protests | corporate dominance

Communism is the much reviled Corporate Predator Capitalism

author: GFYS LIBTARDS
Communism by design begins with a pretense or pretext of a mob of assholes
Communism by design begins with a pretense or pretext of a mob of assholes

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoUBvwfaFrA these people don't give a fuck about ending fascism, nor think anylives matter: , not blacklives nor white lives except whatever life you can call stupified mindless brainwashed shocked and disturbed walking corpses following a massive hoard of dipshit zombies in total groupthink gladly pushing genocide: youtube.com/watch?v=XMrcJFrUgTM

from GAB  https://gab.com/WriteThruMe/posts/104992070282375479


"

WriteThruMe
mentioned you in their post·7h
WriteThruMe@WriteThruMe
7h·
@spiralcosmosart Exactly! Their world domination overlords convinced their own militant rioters (Antifa) to wear masks long before covid! Antifa terrorists gladly accept the notion of wearing a mask to remove their individuality and dehumanize themselves. That's literally how much of brainwashed zombies they are. Craziness what we allowed to happen in our schools that made them turn out this way. Parents too busy working and dealing with divorce and single-parenthood to notice! #homeschool" "



Caught and released from jail almost immediately? Why ?

No assaulting a cop is not normally something that would entail impunity and slap-on the wrist release from jail like this at all. The little scuffles I had with cops in the 1990's resulted in some pretty severe beat downs relative to this white libtard ape. I guess a case could be made that white libtard privilege over blacks is real? with the irony being some conservative whites wave the blue striped cop flag. This is unprecedented agenda politics gone absolutely mad.



 https://mugshots.com/US-States/Oregon/Multnomah-County-OR/Jeffrey-Richard-Singer.180442185.html
Communism by design, is, was, and always begins with a pretense or pretext of a mob convinced they're resisting agreeing to being the slave class (proletariat verses the Bourgois) followed by such mob in turn agreeing to massively destroying the lives of as many free and self reliant people as absolutely possible. Its so true. You all know it. That's what the Holodomor was and that's exactly what these assholes who think they're ending racism via "black lives matter" fraud & antifa are doing to America. Meanwhile Bourgois assholes, the real white supremacists (Bill Gates, the entire American CDC health Administration, big pharma are loving you P.O.S.'s as complete useful dumbf-ing idiots). You, yes you antifa gangster B.L.M. rioting dipshits. . who are disgrace to African American human beings and. You're all a bunch mindless idiots who deserve every subhuman racist politically incorrect word to ridicule you as complete mindless dumbasses that you were and always will be. Here's a new game for you all: Play mix and match word jumble anagram connect the prefix & suffix scrabble. GFYS "NI" "C. ant" U. nderstand N. ormal T . . . hinking to all you butt ugly msiandrist feminists whores . . . cra-'. "wi-" ----cker ----gg

contribute to this article


'communism' is Authoritarian Statism 27.Oct.2020 17:17
- link

now we have proof that the Democrats' top-ticket candidate for president 2020 is directly connected to and compromised by the Chinese Communist Party.

look up this name: Tony Bobulinsky

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiSq7toqlQ

Anti Conformity Rage Vent blog Original Post 27.Oct.2020 18:00
Anti Conformity Rage Vent blog link

Anti Conformity Rage Vent blog

 https://anticonformityrage.blogspot.com/2020/10/communism-by-design-begins-with.html


 https://anticonformityrage.blogspot.com/2020/08/open-season-on-libtards-101.html

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion

view discussion from this article