newswire article commentary global media criticism | technology (Do Jokes Go Through Via Portland OR IMC newswire?) author: Jesting Jim (Do Jokes Go Through Via Portland OR IMC newswire?) Jesting Jim Check, do you copy? Note hour, minute ,second & loc s'il vous plait. For free press speech & association ,relating & liberty. Quoted text: [17:42h/5:42pm WestCoastUSAmerica Avery Helm Willamette Valley/near Monroe/Independence,Oregon] "What happens when you play the U.S. Marine Hymn Backwards? Your hand grows back, you get home,& you find clothes(if you desire)." contribute to this article add comment to discussion