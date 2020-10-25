newswire article commentary united states corporate dominance | government I Might Vote for Trump author: Ben Dover I might vote for Trump... I have never voted for a Republican before, but the endless dishonesty and shocking idiocy of the Democrat wing of the Corporate Party may be forcing my hand.



The reaction to the Covid hoax has been disproportionate in the extreme. It is not an extraordinarily dangerous health threat. Even if it were, our leaders do not have any legitimate authority to require pointless and UNPROVEN mitigation measures like 'distancing' and masks. Sweden has clearly shown that such measures are useless and counterproductive.



I'm down to a coin flip, largely in reaction to the absurd Covid stupidity. Trump will be heads, and tails will certainly NOT be a bloodthirsty, corrupt, war mongering, AIPAc owned, feeble dullard like Biden.



We are moving into an age of having to physically defend yourself if you choose to wear a face diaper, or if you choose not to.



This looks to be a scam to get us fighting against one another, rather than on putting the heads of some oligarchs on some sticks. Count me out, and end the embarrassing Covid hype! contribute to this article add comment to discussion